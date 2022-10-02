NEET UG Counselling 2022 Likely To Begin From Oct 10, MCC Releases Important Notice

NEET Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced that the first round of NEET UG 2022 counselling is likely to start on October 10. MCC has asked PwD candidates to generate their disability certificates ahead of counselling.

“…MCC portal for generation of PwD certificates is open now…candidates who have registered themselves as PwD on the NTA website and want to avail the benefit of PwD reservation should get the disability certificate issued from any one of the designated NEET Disability Certification Centre (as per list attached below) through online mode only before the start of Round-1 of UG Counselling 2022 which is likely to start from 10th October 2022,” MCC said in a recent notification.

MCC NEET UG counselling is for admission of eligible candidates to 15% MBBS and BDS seats under all India quota (AIQ) and all seats at central, deemed universities, ESIC, AFMC seats, among others. All the information related to the NEET UG Counselling 2022 will be issued by MCC on mmc.nic.in. Candidates are required to apply for applying separately from the state counselling authorities.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of MCC on mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, press the NEET UG Counselling link

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to click on the online registration link and log in to the account.

Step 4: Post logging in, the result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: In the next step, check the result and download the page.

Step 6: Candidates should take its printout for future reference

