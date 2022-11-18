Last Updated:

NEET UG Counselling: AYUSH Round 1 Provisional Result Released; Final Result Today

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The round one provisional seat allotment result has been announced by the Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC).

Written By
Amrit Burman
NEET

Image: Shutterstock


The round one provisional seat allotment result has been announced by the Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC). All those candidates who have registered for the counselling process can check the provisional seat allotment result by visiting the official website at aaccc.gov.in. Also, the candidates were given the option to challenge the provisional answer key.

"The candidates are further informed that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change." "The candidates cannot claim any rights over the allotted seat in the provisional result, and the provisional result cannot be challenged before a court of law," the release read.

Now that the AACCC has declared the provisional result, the committee will be releasing the Ayush NEET UG final result today, November 18. Once released, candidates will be able to check the seat allotment result for AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, and Naturopathy; Unani; Siddha; and Homeopathy) courses by visiting the official website, aaccc.gov.in. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to check the NEET UG Counselling Final Result.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Here's how to check NEET UG Counselling Final Result

  • Step 1: In order to check the AYUSH NEET UG Round One Final Result 2022, candidates are required to visit the official website, aaccc.gov.in.
  • Step 2: Then, click on the NEET UG 2022 round one final result link.
  • Step 3: Candidates must then log in with their credentials, which include their username, password, and date of birth.
  • Step 4: The NEET UG 2022 final result will appear on the screen.
  • Step 5: Download the NEET UG 2022 result and take a printout for further reference.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative

READ | NEET UG 2022 Provisional Seat Allotment Result out; Here's direct link to check
READ | NEET UG 2022: Final seat allotment result out: Here's direct link to check
READ | SC seeks Centre's reply to plea alleging reservation policy not being followed in NEET-PG examination
READ | NEET SS Counseling Schedule 2022 out: Registration begins from Nov 22; Check imp dates
COMMENT