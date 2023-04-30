Last Updated:

NEET UG Exam City Intimation Slip Out, Direct Link; Hall Tickets Expected On This Date

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city intimation slip for NEET UG 2023. See direct link and expected date for NEET hall ticket here.

Entrance Exams
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
NEET

Image: Unsplash


National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city intimation slip for NEET UG 2023. NTA will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate programmes on May 7. Candidates can download their city slip from the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.

Direct link to check NEET city slip

A record 20.87 lakh registrations have been received for the medical entrance exam NEET-UG this year, including nearly 12 lakh female candidates, according to officials. With just one week left for the exam, candidates are eagerly waiting for their NEET admit card. However, NTA has not yet updated the release dates of the NEET hall ticket. 

When will NEET UG admit card be released? 

NTA released the JEE admit cards two days before the exam dates. If the pattern is to be followed, candidates can expect their NEET UG 2023 hall tickets on May 5. Once released, candidates will be able to download it online from the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. 

How to download NEET exam city intimation slip?

  • Step 1: To download the NEET city slip, candidates are required to log on to the official website — neet.nta.nic.in.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on links that read- 'NEET (UG) 2023 City Display Link'
  • Step 3: Enter your login information and click the "login" button.
  • Step 4: Your NEET (UG) 2023 exam city will be displayed.
READ | NEET UG 2023 registration window closing today at 11:30 pm, here's direct link to apply
READ | How to prepare for NEET? Expert tips and strategies to score 600+ marks in NEET UG
READ | NEET-UG medical entrance exam receives record 20.87 lakh registrations
READ | NEET UG 2023 city intimation slip, admit card expected to be released on these dates
COMMENT