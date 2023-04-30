NEET UG Exam City Intimation Slip Out, Direct Link; Hall Tickets Expected On This Date

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city intimation slip for NEET UG 2023. NTA will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate programmes on May 7. Candidates can download their city slip from the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.

A record 20.87 lakh registrations have been received for the medical entrance exam NEET-UG this year, including nearly 12 lakh female candidates, according to officials. With just one week left for the exam, candidates are eagerly waiting for their NEET admit card. However, NTA has not yet updated the release dates of the NEET hall ticket.

When will NEET UG admit card be released?

NTA released the JEE admit cards two days before the exam dates. If the pattern is to be followed, candidates can expect their NEET UG 2023 hall tickets on May 5. Once released, candidates will be able to download it online from the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.

How to download NEET exam city intimation slip?