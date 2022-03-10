NEET UG: MCC Removes Fixed Upper Age Limit To Take Exam, Check Details

NEET upper age limit criteria scrapped: The National Medical Commission on Wednesday, March 9 announced that the upper age limit for appearing in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2022 has been removed now. Earlier, the age limit for general category applicants was 25 years, while the upper age limit for SC, ST and OBC applicants was 30 years. NMC secretary Dr Pulkesh Kumar said that the decision was made at a meeting held in October last year. “Therefore, the information bulletin may be notified accordingly,” he mentioned in a letter addressed to exam conducting body NTA. He further stated that the move to do away with the upper age limit for appearing in NEET UG was taken “with approval from the chairperson of NMC (Dr Suresh Chandra Sharma)”.

Health Minister on NEET UG upper age limit

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter to share the news to the NEET UG 2022 applicants. He tweeted, “Good news for the aspirants of NEET-UG! The National Medical Commission removes the fixed upper age limit for appearing in the NEET-UG examination. The decision will immensely benefit aspiring doctors and further help in strengthening medical education in the country.”

Candidates should know that the decision will immensely benefit aspiring doctors. It will help them in strengthening medical education in India. Every year over 10 lakh students from across the country appear for the same every year.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: MCC removes migration certificate as mandatory doc for admission

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released a notification related to National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Under Graduation or NEET-UG 2021 admissions. It reads that the migration certificate is not a 'mandatory' document for reporting of UG counselling 2021 anymore. The notice reads that it is a "desirable" document now, which means that in case a candidate is not able to produce it for any reason, they will not be denied admission by the participating colleges.