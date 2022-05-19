NEET UG Registration 2022 Ends On May 20; Here's How To Register

NEET UG 2022: The registration deadline for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 will end tomorrow, May 20. Earlier, the NTA NEET 2022 application process was scheduled to end on May 15, but the authorities postponed the deadline till May 20. All those candidates who have not yet registered themselves for NEET-UG 2022, they can do so by visiting the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. Notably, this time NEET UG registration has been extended in view of the request received from the Director-General of Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS).

NEET UG 2022: Here's how to apply for NEET UG 2022

Step 1: To apply for NEET-UG, candidates need to visit the official website – neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, candidates need to click on the "Registrations for NEET-UG 2022" link.

Step 3: Candidates need to complete the registration procedure.

Step 4: Then, candidates need to fill out the application form.

Step 5: Candidates then need to upload the required documents and pay the online registration fee.

Step 6: Complete and submit the NEET '2022 Application Form.

Step 7: Download the submitted application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

Here's direct link to register for NEET UG 2022 - CLICK HERE

NEET UG 2022 Application Fee

Application fees for the candidates belonging to the General category is Rs 1,600, EWS/OBC-NCL candidates need to pay Rs 1500, and the application fee for SC/ST/PWD/Third Gender is Rs 900. The application fees for the students out from India is Rs 8,500 for all categories.

NEET UG 2022 | Exam Pattern

As per the official information, the NEET UG 2022 question paper will comprise 200 questions

The examination will be held for a duration of 200 minutes.

The paper will be conducted in around 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside India.

The examination will be held in offline mode.

Image: Unsplash/ Representative