Last Updated:

NEET UG Results 2022 Likely To Be Declared By September 7; Here's Direct Link To Download

NEET Answer Key 2022: The National Testing Agency is expected to release the NEET UG Results 2022 by September 7, 2022. Here's how to check scores.

Written By
Amrit Burman
NEET Result

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative


The National Testing Agency is expected to release the NEET UG Results 2022 by September 7. As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding the declaration of NEET UG results, but it is expected that the results will be declared before the end of next week. NTA released the NEET 2022 Answer Key on August 31. The NEET UG medical entrance exam was held on July 17. More than 18 lakh candidates are reportedly waiting for their results this time.

Event

 

Details

 
  • NEET Result 2022 date

 
  • Likely by September 7, 2022

 
  • NEET Results 2022 time

 
  • Likely by evening, to be announced later

 
  • Official website

 
  • neet.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in

 

Pass Percentage

  • In order to qualify for the NEET UG 2022 Exam, candidates belonging to general categories need to score at least 50 percent marks in Biology, Physics, and Chemistry.

NEET Results 2022: Here's how to download the NEET 

  • Step 1: To download the NEET UG Results, candidates are required to visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the Notifications section and search for the NEET UG 2022 direct result link.
  • Step 3: Automatically, a candidate login page will open on the screen.
  • Step 4: Enter the personal login details, like a roll number and date of birth.
  • Step 5: Then, click on the "Submit" option.
  • Step 6: Your NEET UG 2022 result will appear on the screen.
  • Step 7: Download, save, and print the scorecard for future reference.
  • NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates.

(Image: Shutterstock/Representative)

READ | NEET Result 2021 to be announced soon; See when, where and how to check
READ | NEET Result 2021: NTA announces NEET results, students to get results via email
READ | NEET 2021 Result Out, here's how to get NEET Result 2021 via email and websites
READ | NEET Result 2021 Live Updates: 3 toppers from Telangana, Delhi, Mumbai share AIR-1
READ | NEET Result 2021 link now active; NEET final answer key released, get direct links here
COMMENT