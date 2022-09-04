NEET UG Results 2022 Likely To Be Declared By September 7; Here's Direct Link To Download

The National Testing Agency is expected to release the NEET UG Results 2022 by September 7. As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding the declaration of NEET UG results, but it is expected that the results will be declared before the end of next week. NTA released the NEET 2022 Answer Key on August 31. The NEET UG medical entrance exam was held on July 17. More than 18 lakh candidates are reportedly waiting for their results this time.

Event Details NEET Result 2022 date Likely by September 7, 2022 NEET Results 2022 time Likely by evening, to be announced later Official website neet.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in

Pass Percentage

In order to qualify for the NEET UG 2022 Exam, candidates belonging to general categories need to score at least 50 percent marks in Biology, Physics, and Chemistry.

NEET Results 2022: Here's how to download the NEET

Step 1: To download the NEET UG Results, candidates are required to visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the Notifications section and search for the NEET UG 2022 direct result link.

Step 3: Automatically, a candidate login page will open on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the personal login details, like a roll number and date of birth.

Step 5: Then, click on the "Submit" option.

Step 6: Your NEET UG 2022 result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download, save, and print the scorecard for future reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates.

(Image: Shutterstock/Representative)