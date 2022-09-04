NEET UG Results 2022 Likely To Be Declared By September 7; Here's Direct Link To Download

Quick links:
The National Testing Agency is expected to release the NEET UG Results 2022 by September 7. As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding the declaration of NEET UG results, but it is expected that the results will be declared before the end of next week. NTA released the NEET 2022 Answer Key on August 31. The NEET UG medical entrance exam was held on July 17. More than 18 lakh candidates are reportedly waiting for their results this time.
