NEST 2023 Registration Window Closing Today; Here's Direct Link To Apply

NEST 2023 Exam: The National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) will close the online registration window for the National Entrance Screening Test today, May 17. Candidates can register for NEST 2023 on its official website- nestexam.in. Applications will not be accepted after the deadline. The window to make corrections in the form will be open from May 26 to 29.

NEST Date 2023

NEST 2023 will be held on June 24. NEST admit card will be released on June 12. As per the schedule, NEST 2023 results will be declared on July 10. Click here to read NEST 2023 notification.

Click here to register for NEST 2023

NEST Eligibility Criteria

Candidates seeking admission to NISER and UM–DAE CEBS for the Integrated MSc programme for the session 2023–28 should be from a regular science stream in classes 11 and 12. Candidates must have passed the class 12th examination from any recognised Board in India in the years 2021 or 2022 or should be appearing for the same in 2023. They must secure at least 60% marks in aggregate or equivalent grade in the class XII examination to be eligible for admission to NISER and CEBS.

About NEST

The National Entrance Screening Test or NEST is a compulsory online/computer-based test for admission to the five-year Integrated MSc programme in Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics, at the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar and the University of Mumbai – Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM–DAE CEBS), Mumbai. The duration of the exam will be 3.5 hours. The exam will be held in two sessions - 9 am to 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm to 6 pm.

NISER and UM-DAE CEBS are autonomous institutions established by the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Government of India, in 2007. All academic programs of NISER are affiliated with the Homi Bhabha National Institute (HBNI). Although CEBS is a DAE institution, it is physically located in the Kalina campus of the University of Mumbai, and the degrees to students are awarded by Mumbai University