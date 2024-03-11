Advertisement

The National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar, and Mumbai University - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), are gearing up to initiate the registration process for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2024 on March 20. The conducting body has also announced the important dates for NEST 2024 events. Prospective candidates will be able to access the NEST 2024 application form through the official website, nestexam.in.

As per official information, NEST 2024 will offer a total of 200 seats. The deadline for submitting applications for NEST 2024 is May 31. Candidates will also have the opportunity for application correction, with dates yet to be announced. The NEST 2024 examination is scheduled to be conducted in 120 cities across India on June 30.

NEST 2024: Eligibility Criteria

In accordance with the eligibility criteria for NEST 2023, candidates should have completed their Class 12 education with a minimum aggregate of 60% from the Science stream. Additionally, candidates must have passed their last qualifying examination in 2021 or 2023. General or Other Backward Classes (OBC) category applicants are required to have achieved a minimum aggregate of 60% in their Class 12 board exams, while candidates from reserved categories should have obtained at least 55% in their Class 12 exams.

Candidates belonging to the General or OBC category must have been born on or after August 1, 2003, whereas reserved category candidates are granted a maximum relaxation of 5 years.

NEST 2024: Exam Pattern

The NEST 2024 examination will consist of objective-type questions with a duration of 3 hours. The paper will comprise a total of 68 questions. NEST 2024 will be divided into four sections: Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics. Each correct answer in the Multiple-Select Questions (MSQ) section will be awarded 4 marks, while there will be a negative marking of 1 mark for each incorrect answer.