×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 09:32 IST

NEST 2024 Exam Notification, Exam Dates Out, Registration Begins on March 20

NEST 2024 will offer a total of 200 seats. Registration begins on March 20. The deadline for submitting applications for NEST 2024 is May 31.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
NEST 2024 Dates Out
NEST 2024 Dates Out | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar, and Mumbai University - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), are gearing up to initiate the registration process for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2024 on March 20. The conducting body has also announced the important dates for NEST 2024 events. Prospective candidates will be able to access the NEST 2024 application form through the official website, nestexam.in.

As per official information, NEST 2024 will offer a total of 200 seats. The deadline for submitting applications for NEST 2024 is May 31. Candidates will also have the opportunity for application correction, with dates yet to be announced. The NEST 2024 examination is scheduled to be conducted in 120 cities across India on June 30.

Advertisement

NEST 2024: Eligibility Criteria 

In accordance with the eligibility criteria for NEST 2023, candidates should have completed their Class 12 education with a minimum aggregate of 60% from the Science stream. Additionally, candidates must have passed their last qualifying examination in 2021 or 2023. General or Other Backward Classes (OBC) category applicants are required to have achieved a minimum aggregate of 60% in their Class 12 board exams, while candidates from reserved categories should have obtained at least 55% in their Class 12 exams.

Advertisement

Candidates belonging to the General or OBC category must have been born on or after August 1, 2003, whereas reserved category candidates are granted a maximum relaxation of 5 years.

NEST 2024: Exam Pattern

The NEST 2024 examination will consist of objective-type questions with a duration of 3 hours. The paper will comprise a total of 68 questions. NEST 2024 will be divided into four sections: Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics. Each correct answer in the Multiple-Select Questions (MSQ) section will be awarded 4 marks, while there will be a negative marking of 1 mark for each incorrect answer.

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 09:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

17 hours ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

17 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

17 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

17 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

17 hours ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

17 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

17 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

17 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

17 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

17 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 days ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

2 days ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 days ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

2 days ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

2 days ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Modi to Inaugurate Dwarka Expressway Today: Traffic Advisory

    India News19 minutes ago

  2. NPS assets hit Rs 11.50 trillion on equities strength

    Business News21 minutes ago

  3. BREAKING | DTC Bus Emits Heavy Smoke in Janpath: Watch Video

    India News22 minutes ago

  4. JM Financial stocks plunge as SEBI bars company from lead manager role

    Business News30 minutes ago

  5. Japan's Q4 GDP revised up, economy avoids recession

    Economy News32 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo