NExT Mock Test Cancelled, Exam Fees To Be Refunded To Candidates; Full Details Here

The National Exit Test (NExT) mock test has been cancelled by National Medical Commission (NMC). The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)- Delhi had earlier scheduled to conduct the NExT mock test on July 28. However, on Monday night, a member of NMC, Dr Yogendar Malik tweeted that the mock test has been cancelled and the fee will be refunded to candidates.

NExT mock test cancelled

"Dear Students #NExT Mock will be cancelled and fee refunded," he tweeted.

Dear Students #NExT

Mock will be cancelled and fee refunded. — Dr Yogender Malik (@dryogendermalik) July 17, 2023

General /OBC Candidates had to pay an examination fee of Rs.2000 while SC/ST/EWS applicants had to pay Rs.1000 and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities were exempted from payment of Examination fees. The fees will be refunded to the candidates.

Earlier on July 13, NMC had postponed the NExT exam till further notice on the advice of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. NExT will be conducted in two steps – step 1 and step 2. While NExT step 1 will be a computer-based examination, NExT step 2 will be a practical/clinical examination.

Earlier this month, union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said that the first batch of MBBS students who will have to appear for the National Exit Test (NExT) will be the MBBS 2020 batch. The 2019 MBBS batch will not have to take the NExT.

"Students should not worry. We are not implementing NExT this year. The 2019 batch will not have to take the test. The 2020 batch of MBBS students will have to take the exam next year. This exam is replacing the MBBS final exams. Students will get the degrees but for registration, they will have to appear for NExT. The exam will replace NEET PG," Union Minister of Health and family welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya said. "The government and National Medical Commission (NMC) will not take any decision that is not student-friendly,"he added.

About National Exit Test

The objective of the National Exit Test is to bring uniformity in the summative evaluation across the country with reference to the minimum common standards of education and training of a medical graduate. The National Exit Test (NExT) is a uniform national examination for (i) Certifying the eligibility of the medical graduate to register to practice modem system of medicine in India and therefore serve as a Licentiate Examination, (ii) to determine the eligibility and ranking for admission of those desirous of pursuing further Postgraduate Medical Education in the country in broad medical specialties and therefore serve as an entrance Examination admission to the postgraduate broad-specialty medical education in medical institutions which are governed under the provisions of this Act or under any other law for the time being in the force. The National Exit Test is a two-part Examination: Step I and Step II. NExT-Step I will be a Computer Based Test (CBT).