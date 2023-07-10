Last Updated:

NExT Mock Test Registration Window Closing Today, Here's Direct Link

Today is the last date to register for National Exit Test (NExT)mock test. The mock exam will be conducted by AIIMS Delhi on behalf on NMC on July 28.

NExT

Today is the last date to register for National Exit Test (NExT)mock test. The mock exam will be conducted by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi on behalf of the National Medical Commission (NMC). Final-year students pursuing MBBS courses in Medical Colleges/Institutes in India can apply till today. They will have to visit the official website - next.aiimsexams.ac.in. The NExT mock test will be held on July 28. Admit cards will be out on July 21.

The application process consists of three sequential stages:

  • Stage 1. Registration & Basic Candidate Information
  • Stage 2. Generation of Exam Unique Code (EUC) for application for Mock/Practice, 2023.
  • Stage 3. Completion of Application for Mock/Practice, July 2023

Direct link for NExT mock test registration

Application Fees

  • General /OBC Candidates-  Rs.2000.00 (Rupees Two thousand only)
  • SC/ST/EWS applicant - Rs.1000.00 (Rupees One thousand only)
  • Persons with Benchmark Disabilities- NIL (Exempted from payment of Examination fees)

Click here to read the notice.

Click here for information bulletin on NExT 

About National Exit Test

The objective of the National Exit Test is to bring uniformity in the summative evaluation across the country with reference to the minimum common standards of education and training of a medical graduate. The National Exit Test (NExT) is a uniform national examination for (i) Certifying the eligibility of the medical graduate to register to practice modem system of medicine in India and therefore serve as a Licentiate Examination, (ii) to determine the eligibility and ranking for admission of those desirous of pursuing further Postgraduate Medical Education in the country in broad medical specialties and therefore serve as an entrance Examination admission to the postgraduate broad-specialty medical education in medical institutions which are governed under the provisions of this Act or under any other law for the time being in the force. The National Exit Test is a two-part Examination: Step I and Step II. NExT-Step I will be a Computer Based Test (CBT).

