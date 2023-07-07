'NExT Not For 2019 Batch, To Be Implemented For MBBS 2020 Batch, Won't Replace Final Exam'

The first batch of MBBS students who will have to appear for the National Exit Test (NExT) will be the MBBS 2020 batch. The 2019 MBBS batch will not have to take the NExT, said union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya. The minister was interacting with students at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur after laying the foundation stone of a critical care unit there.

Responding to one of the questions asked by a student of AIIMS Raipur, he said, that NExT will not be conducted for the 2019 batch this year. It will be implemented from the 2020 batch of MBBS students. Moreover, he said that the exam is not replacing the MBBS final year exam. It will only replace NEET PG.

"Students should not worry. We are not implementing NExT this year. The 2019 batch will not have to take the test. The 2020 batch of MBBS students will have to take the exam next year. This exam is replacing the MBBS final exams. Students will get the degrees but for registration, they will have to appear for NExT. The exam will replace NEET PG," Union Minister of Health and family welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya said. "The government and National Medical Commission (NMC) will not take any decision that is not student-friendly.

What is NExT exam?

National Medical Council (NMC) has released the official notification for conducting the National Exit Test for MBBS students who want to practice in India. National Exit Test (NExT) shall form the basis of certifying the eligibility of the medical graduate to register to practice the modern system of medicine in India and therefore serve as a Licentiate Examination and determining the eligibility and ranking for the purpose of admission of those desirous of pursuing further Postgraduate Medical Education in the country in broad medical specialities and therefore serve as an entrance Examination for admission to courses of Postgraduate Medical Education. NExT, therefore, will replace NEET PG and FMGE (Foreign Medical Graduates Exam).

AIIMS Delhi to conduct NExT mock test on July 28

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi will conduct a mock test for National Exit Test (NExT) on behalf of the National Medical Commission (NMC) on July 28. The online registration window is open and final-year students pursuing MBBS courses in Medical Colleges/Institutes in India can apply till July 10.