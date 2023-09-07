'NExT To Replace Common MBBS UG Final Year Exam; NEET PG To Continue Till NExT 1st Batch'

National Medical Commission (NMC) has released a Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulations (PGMER) 2023. The commission has also sought comments from stakeholders on the draft. As per the draft, the eligibility to pursue a PG in medicine (MD/MS) will be on the basis of computation of the Marks obtained in the common final year undergraduate examination to be known as the ‘National Exit Test’, conducted by the NMC or caused to have been conducted by NMC. Till the first batch based on the National Exit Test (NExT) becomes eligible for admission in Broad Speciality, the existing system of admission through National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Post-graduate (NEET-PG) as per Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulation, 2000 (PGMER-2000) shall continue, the draft reads.

NEET PG Common Counselling

As per the draft, there shall be common counselling for admission to Post-graduate courses in medicine for all medical institutions in India solely based on the merit list of respective exams. Provided the common counselling may have multiple rounds as may be necessary. PGMEB of NMC shall publish guidelines for the conduct of common counselling and the designated authority.

Admission Schedule for Post-graduate Broad Specialty Courses (MD/MS) has also been released. As per NExT Regulation or in case admission is to be based on NEET-PG, then the exam will be conducted in the month of March and its result will be declared in the first week of April.

NEET PG Admission Schedule

The first round of all-India counselling will be done from May 10 to 20 and state counselling will be done from May 20 to 31. The last date for joining for all-India counselling is May 31 and June 5 for state counselling.

NEET SS Schedule

NEET SS 2024 will be held on July 10 and the result will be out on July 15. The first round of counselling will begin on July 31.

"For admission to broad specialty post-graduate courses in medicine in medical institutions, the Central Government or its designated authority shall be the counselling agency for the All-India quota seats and State Government/U.T. Administration shall be the counselling agency for the State/Union Territory quota seats. For all the seats in the Super Speciality Courses, the Central Government or its designated authority shall be the counselling agency," PGMER reads.