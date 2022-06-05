NID DAT 2022 Mains Exam To Be Conducted Tomorrow, Check Exam Day Guidelines Here

NID DAT 2022 Mains exam: The National Institute of Design is gearing up to conduct the NID Design Aptitude Test (NID DAT) 2022 Mains exam on Monday, June 6, 2022. Registered students are hereby informed that the NID DAT Mains exam 2022 will be conducted in a hybrid mode. The admit cards have already been released and the guidelines which should be followed while taking the exam are mentioned below. The NID DAT examination is conducted for admission to BDes and MDes programmes. For details on the NID DAT exam, candidates can go to the official website admissions.nid.edu.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation prevailing in the country and the uncertainties arising thereof, the DAT Mains for the admission cycle 2022-23 will be conducted in hybrid mode," the NID said in a statement earlier.

"The candidates who are shortlisted for DAT Mains would be required to appear for the DAT Mains exam (Studio Test). The studio test shall be conducted in different cities across the country," it further said.

NID DAT 2022: Check exam pattern here

As mentioned above, the DAT Mains exam will comprise a studio test and interview. The studio test for the DAT MDes programme is scheduled to be conducted at the respective campuses of NID in offline mode. The interviews will be conducted in the offline mode. Candidates who will be shortlisted for mains will have to upload a statement of purpose (SoP) and portfolio.

"The statement of purpose should contain a maximum of 100 words and the same will have to upload as a single PDF file," the official notification reads.

NID DAT Mains 2022: Instructions that need to be followed

Candidates will have to appear in the studio test and online personal interview on the date mentioned on admit card. Rescheduling of the DAT studio test will not be entertained.

If someone fails to appear in the online interview round, admit card for the studio test will not be generated

Candidates will have to bring NID DAT admit card along with one valid photo ID proof on the day of the NID DAT studio test.

How to download the NID DAT mains admit card