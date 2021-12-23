NID DAT Admission 2022-23: Admit Card For January Exam To Be Out Today

The National Institute of Design is scheduled to release the NID DAT 2022 admit card on Thursday, December 23, 2021. The hall tickets will be uploaded on the official website admissions.nid.edu. To be noted that the tickets will be released in second half after 4 pm. In order to download NID DAT admit card, candidates will have to be ready with required login credentials like registration number and date of birth. The hall tickets which are scheduled to be released is for the January 2, 2022 exam. The exam will be conducted at multiple test centres and the steps to download call letters have been attached below.

NID DAT exam: Check important dates here

The hall tickets will be released on December 23, 2021

The exam will be conducted on January 2, 2022

Step-by-step guide to download the NID DAT admit card 2022

Registered candidates will have to go to the official website - admissions.nid.edu

On the homepage, candidates should click on the ‘Download NID DAT admit card’ tab

Candidates will be redirected to login window here they will have to log in by entering the required details like email id, date of birth and password

NID DAT admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen, candidates should download the same

Candidates are advised to take its printout for future reference

Candidates should know that no hard copy/soft copy of the admit card will be sent to the individual through post/email. Therefore, candidates will have to download the admit card and not forget to take its printout so as to carry it to the exam hall. Candidates should know that the NID DAT admit card will contain information such as the candidate’s name, roll number, category, exam date and time, address of the test centres and venue, exam day guidelines and other details.

NID DAT Prelims Exam

NID DAT 2022 prelims exam will be conducted in pen and paper mode on January 2. Candidates are required to carry the NID DAT admit card to the test venue along with a hall ticket. It is advisable to the candidates to reach the test venue before the reporting time to avoid the unnecessary hustle. The reporting time will be mentioned in the NID DAT 2022 admit card.