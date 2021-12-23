NID DAT Admission 2022-23: Admit Card For January Exam To Be Out Today

Quick links:
The National Institute of Design is scheduled to release the NID DAT 2022 admit card on Thursday, December 23, 2021. The hall tickets will be uploaded on the official website admissions.nid.edu. To be noted that the tickets will be released in second half after 4 pm. In order to download NID DAT admit card, candidates will have to be ready with required login credentials like registration number and date of birth. The hall tickets which are scheduled to be released is for the January 2, 2022 exam. The exam will be conducted at multiple test centres and the steps to download call letters have been attached below.
Candidates should know that no hard copy/soft copy of the admit card will be sent to the individual through post/email. Therefore, candidates will have to download the admit card and not forget to take its printout so as to carry it to the exam hall. Candidates should know that the NID DAT admit card will contain information such as the candidate’s name, roll number, category, exam date and time, address of the test centres and venue, exam day guidelines and other details.
NID DAT 2022 prelims exam will be conducted in pen and paper mode on January 2. Candidates are required to carry the NID DAT admit card to the test venue along with a hall ticket. It is advisable to the candidates to reach the test venue before the reporting time to avoid the unnecessary hustle. The reporting time will be mentioned in the NID DAT 2022 admit card.