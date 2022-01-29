NIFT 2022 Admit Card Released: Exam On Feb 6; Here's How To Download

NIFT Admit Card 2022: The admit card for the entrance examination for all the UG and PG courses has been released by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Delhi on January 29, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can download the admit card by visiting the official website - nift.ac.in. Candidates must note that the entrance examination for all the UG and PG courses will be conducted on February 6, 2022.

NIFT 2022 aspirants must carry the admit card on the day of the examination; otherwise, they will not get entry into the exam hall. The NIFT Admit Card contains the details such as the candidate’s full name, roll number, date of birth (DOB), category, name of the course you have applied for, date and duration of the exam, application number, photograph, signature, and instructions for the NIFT 2022 exam. Every year, NIFT organises the Creative Ability Test (CAT) and General Ability Test (GAT) for admission of students into UG/PG courses such as B.Des, M.Des, B.F.Tech, M.F.Tech, and MFM.

NIFT Exam pattern

The examination contains questions from communication ability, English comprehension, quantitative ability, analytical ability, general knowledge, and current affairs. CAT tests the intuitive ability, power of observation in concept development, and design ability of the candidate. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NIFT 2022 entrance exam will be conducted in an online mode. The final results are likely to be declared in the month of May 2022. After the declaration of the result – CAT/GAT – the shortlisted candidates will have to appear for counseling.

NIFT 2022 Admit Card: Here's how to download NIFT Admit Card

Step 1: To download the NIFT 2022 Admit Card candidates need to visit the official website - nift.ac.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage click on the " admissions" button available.

button available. Step 3: Candidates now need to click on the " NIFT Admit Card 2022" link highlighted on the website.

link highlighted on the website. Step 4: Now, enters credentials such as Application Number, Date of Birth (DOB), Email ID

Step 5: Candidates now need to click on the ‘ submit ’ button after entering the details.

’ button after entering the details. Step 6: Download and save the admit card for future needs.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)