NIFT 2023 Admit Card Releasing On January 15; Here's How To Download

The admit card for NIFT UG/PG PROGRAMME and for NLEA (UG) B.Des. and B.F Tech will be released by the National Institute of Fashion Technology on January 15. All those candidates who want to download the admit cards can do so by visiting the official website of NIFT at niftadmissions.in. The NIFT 2023 entrance examination for NIFT UG/PG PROGRAMME and for NLEA (UG) B.Des. and B.F Tech will be held on February 5, 2023. The NIFT 2023 final result will be announced in May 2023.
Important Dates
|Dates
Events
- NIFT admit card 2023 to be released on
- Second week of March 2023
Details mentioned on NIFT Admit Card
- Candidate’s name
- Exam Centre Address
- Exam date
- Applied programme
- DOB
- Category
- Signature of candidates
- Reporting time, exam time, and exam centre gate closing timing of part A (CAT)
- Exam time and exam centre gate closing time of part B (GAT)
- Centre code
- Roll number of candidates
- Application number of candidates
NIFT 2023 Admit Card: Here's how to download
- Step 1: To download the NIFT 2023 admit card, candidates are required to visit the official website at niftadmissions.in.
- Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "admit card" link.
- Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter their login details.
- Step 4: The NIFT 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen.
- Step 5: Download and take printouts for future reference.
- NOTE: It is advised that candidates regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.
