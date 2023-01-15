NIFT 2023 Admit Card Releasing On January 15; Here's How To Download

The admit card for NIFT UG/PG PROGRAMME and for NLEA (UG) B.Des. and B.F Tech will be released by the National Institute of Fashion Technology on January 15. All those candidates who want to download the admit cards can do so by visiting the official website of NIFT at niftadmissions.in. The NIFT 2023 entrance examination for NIFT UG/PG PROGRAMME and for NLEA (UG) B.Des. and B.F Tech will be held on February 5, 2023. The NIFT 2023 final result will be announced in May 2023.

Important Dates

Dates Events NIFT admit card 2023 to be released on January 15, 2023 NIFT exam date 2023 February 5, 2023 NIFT 2023 result date Second week of March 2023

Details mentioned on NIFT Admit Card

Candidate’s name

Exam Centre Address

Exam date

Applied programme

DOB

Category

Signature of candidates

Reporting time, exam time, and exam centre gate closing timing of part A (CAT)

Exam time and exam centre gate closing time of part B (GAT)

Centre code

Roll number of candidates

Application number of candidates

NIFT 2023 Admit Card: Here's how to download

Step 1: To download the NIFT 2023 admit card, candidates are required to visit the official website at niftadmissions.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "admit card" link.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter their login details.

Step 4: The NIFT 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take printouts for future reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

