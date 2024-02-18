NIFT answer key 2024 released, direct link and steps to check here

Advertisement

In a recent update, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Entrance Examination 2024. Candidates who participated in the examination held on February 5, 2024, can access the answer key and their recorded response sheets. The NIFT exam comprised two shifts, with the first shift running from 9 am to 11 am and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The Provisional Answer Keys for Shift 1 (General Aptitude Test) are now available on the official NTA website. Additionally, the Question Papers with Recorded Responses have been uploaded for candidates' reference. Interested candidates have the opportunity to challenge the provisional answer key by submitting their objections online. To do so, they are required to pay a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200 per question challenged.

The objection window is open until February 19, 2024, up to 11 pm. Candidates can make the processing fee payment through Debit Card, Credit Card, or Net Banking until February 19, 2024.

Steps to Download NIFT 2024 Answer Key:

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in. Click on the NIFT 2024 answer key link available on the home page. Enter the required details on the new page that opens. Click on submit, and the answer key will be displayed on the screen. Check the answer key and download the page. Keep a hard copy for further reference.

Direct link to download NIFT answer key

Candidates are advised to thoroughly review the answer key and recorded responses. This is an opportunity for candidates to address any concerns or discrepancies they may have encountered during the examination. The NTA is providing a platform for a fair and transparent resolution process. Stay tuned for further updates on the NIFT 2024 examination.