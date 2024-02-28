English
Updated February 28th, 2024 at 12:21 IST

NLSAT 2024 registration window closing today; Here's how to register online

The National Law School of India University Bengaluru (NLSIU Bengaluru) is concluding the registration process for the National Law School Admission Test today.

The National Law School of India University Bengaluru (NLSIU Bengaluru) is concluding the registration process for the National Law School Admission Test (NLSAT 2024) today. Aspiring candidates for the three-year LLB, two-year MA Public Policy, and PhD programs must complete their registration on the official website, admissions.nls.ac.in. The NLSIU Bengaluru is set to conduct the NLSAT-LLB, NLSAT-MPP, NLSAT-PhD on March 17, between 10 AM to 12.30 PM.

For the three-year LLB (Hons) and two-year Master's in Public Policy programs, NLSIU Bengaluru is aiming to admit 120 students each through NLSAT-LLB and NLSAT-MPP. The examination will feature a single question paper comprising two parts – Parts A and B, and candidates are required to attempt both parts within 150 minutes.

How to register for NLSAT 2024

  1. Visit the official website of NLSIU Bengaluru at www.nls.ac.in.
  2. Navigate to the section dedicated to 3-year LLB admissions.
  3. Click on the application form link provided.
  4. Complete the initial registration page by entering all necessary information.
  5. Fill in details such as personal information, educational qualifications, and communication details.
  6. Upload required documents and your signature as instructed.
  7. Preview the completed application form to ensure all details are accurate.
  8. Submit the application form and proceed to pay the NLSAT 2024 application fee.

NLSAT 2024 Selection Process

  • Part A: Consisting of 75 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), each carrying one mark. For every incorrect response, a deduction of 0.25 marks will be applied. Part A marks the first stage of the admissions process, and a rank list will be prepared based on candidates' performance in this section.
  • Eligibility for Part B: To proceed to Part B evaluation, a candidate must have scored more than zero marks in Part A.
  • Part B Evaluation: The answer scripts for Part B will be evaluated in a 1:5 ratio based on performance in Part A.
  • Part B Content: Comprising subjective questions for a maximum of 75 marks.
  • Final Rank List: A cumulative performance in both Parts A and B will determine the final rank list.

Admission Process

  • To be eligible for admission offers:
    • The candidate must have secured more than zero marks in both Parts A and B of the NLSAT.
    • Cumulative scores (sum of Part A and Part B) should be above the 75th percentile for general and EWS categories, and above the 40th percentile for SC, ST, OBC-NCL, or PwD categories among eligible candidates.
Published February 28th, 2024 at 11:56 IST

