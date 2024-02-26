English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 13:56 IST

NLSIU Bengaluru Extends NLSAT 2024 Registration Deadline for LLB, MPP, and PhD Programs

The National Law School of India University Bengaluru (NLSIU Bengaluru) has extended the registration deadline for the National Law School Admission Test.

Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The National Law School of India University Bengaluru (NLSIU Bengaluru) has extended the registration deadline for the National Law School Admission Test (NLSAT 2024) for three-year LLB, two-year MA Public Policy, and PhD programmes for the academic year 2024-25. Eligible candidates can now apply for the NLSAT application form on the official website, admissions.nls.ac.in, with the registration window closing on February 28.

The NLSIU Bengaluru has scheduled the NLSAT-LLB, NLSAT-MPP, and NLSAT-PhD exams for March 17, from 10 AM to 12.30 PM. The academic session for the three-year LLB programme is tentatively set to commence on July 1.

Advertisement

Application Fees:

Candidates interested in the NLSAT LLB and MPP programmes need to pay an application fee of Rs 2,500. However, candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC-NCL, PwD, and EWS categories will have a reduced application fee of Rs 2,000. Students applying for the PhD programmes in law and interdisciplinary studies will need to submit Rs 3,000 as the registration fee.

Advertisement

Direct link to register for NLSAT 2024. 

NLSAT three-year LLB programme: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have graduated in any stream, and final year candidates are also eligible to apply. The minimum pass marks required are 45% for general category candidates and 40% for SC/ST/OBC category candidates, with no age limit.

Paper Pattern

Advertisement

The NLSAT 2024 exam pattern consists of two parts – objective Part A and descriptive Part B. Part A will include multiple-choice questions (MCQs) related to reading comprehension, current affairs, and critical reasoning, with both sections carrying 75 marks each. The exam duration is 150 minutes, and there is negative marking of 0.25 marks for every incorrect and unanswered question in the objective section.

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 26th, 2024 at 13:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

15 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

15 hours ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

18 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

a day ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

a day ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

2 days ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

2 days ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

2 days ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

2 days ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

2 days ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

2 days ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

2 days ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

2 days ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kerala State Lottery Result: WIN WIN W-758 Monday Lucky Draw OUT

    Info10 minutes ago

  2. Sandeshkhali: Fresh FIR Filed Against Shahjahan After HC Pulls Up Mamata

    India News10 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: TMC MPs Raises Voter ID, Chopra ‘Tragedy’ Issues at ECI Office

    India News11 minutes ago

  4. Singhbhum MP Geeta Koda Joins BJP After Quitting Congress

    Lok Sabha Elections12 minutes ago

  5. Hema Malini Starrer Dream Girl Producer Inder Raj Bahl Dies At 92

    Entertainment13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo