The National Law School of India University Bengaluru (NLSIU Bengaluru) has extended the registration deadline for the National Law School Admission Test (NLSAT 2024) for three-year LLB, two-year MA Public Policy, and PhD programmes for the academic year 2024-25. Eligible candidates can now apply for the NLSAT application form on the official website, admissions.nls.ac.in, with the registration window closing on February 28.

The NLSIU Bengaluru has scheduled the NLSAT-LLB, NLSAT-MPP, and NLSAT-PhD exams for March 17, from 10 AM to 12.30 PM. The academic session for the three-year LLB programme is tentatively set to commence on July 1.

Application Fees:

Candidates interested in the NLSAT LLB and MPP programmes need to pay an application fee of Rs 2,500. However, candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC-NCL, PwD, and EWS categories will have a reduced application fee of Rs 2,000. Students applying for the PhD programmes in law and interdisciplinary studies will need to submit Rs 3,000 as the registration fee.

NLSAT three-year LLB programme: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have graduated in any stream, and final year candidates are also eligible to apply. The minimum pass marks required are 45% for general category candidates and 40% for SC/ST/OBC category candidates, with no age limit.

Paper Pattern

The NLSAT 2024 exam pattern consists of two parts – objective Part A and descriptive Part B. Part A will include multiple-choice questions (MCQs) related to reading comprehension, current affairs, and critical reasoning, with both sections carrying 75 marks each. The exam duration is 150 minutes, and there is negative marking of 0.25 marks for every incorrect and unanswered question in the objective section.