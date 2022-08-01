NMAT 2022 Registration Begins: Follow These Steps To Apply Online

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) has started the registration process for NMAT 2022. The registration has been started on 1 August 2022. Interested candidates can apply online at nmat.org. In order to be eligible to apply, applicants must have a qualified undergraduate degree from a recognised university in any stream. NMAT will be held at 76 exam centres across 73 cities. For more details related to the NMAT Entrance exam, candidates can go to the official website.

The official notification reads, "This year, there is an increase in the number of institutions participating in NMAT 2022. Renowned institutes such as S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (Global Management Programme), T.A. Pai Management Institute (All MBA programmes), Flame University (MBA, MBA in Communication Management), Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Punjab (MBA) are new additions to the list of schools accepting the NMAT by GMAC score for admission in their respective programmes."

NMAT 2022 Registration: Here's a step-by-step guide to application process

Step 1: To complete the NMAT Registration process, candidates should go to the official website of NMAT 2022 -- nmat.org

Step 2: In the next step, candidates should register by creating an account by entering the Email ID

Step 3: They should select a school preference and add a photograph

Step 4: Candidates will have to schedule and pay the requisite NMAT registration fee

Step 5: Candidates should download it

Step 6: They should take its printout for further reference

NMAT 2022: Paper Pattern

NMAT 2022 is a computer-based exam and has three sections:

Language Skills Quantitative Skills Logical Reasoning

NMAT 2022: Participating institutes