NMAT 2023 Registration Begins For MBA Admissions In India And Abroad; Here's Link

NMAT 2023: The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) has started the registration process for NMIMS Management Aptitude Test (NMAT) 2023. The registration has been started on 1 August 2023. Interested candidates can apply online at https://www.mba.com/exams/nmat. The last date to register for the exam is October 10, 2023. Applicants must have a bachelor's degree from a recognised university in any stream.
NMAT 2023 is a computer-based exam and has three sections:
Language Skills
Quantitative Skills
Logical Reasoning
There are 49 institutes in India, 10 in South Africa, 8 in Phillippines, 7 in Nigeria and one in Morocco accepting the NMAT scores for MBA admissions.
India
SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies
K J Somaiya Institute of Management
Indian School of Business (ISB) (Advanced Management Programme in Business Analytics (AMPBA)
S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research(SPJIMR) Global Management Programme – GMP
SDA Bocconi Asia Center (formerly MISB Bocconi)
XIM University
T.A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), A Constituent Unit of MAHE, Manipal – All MBA Programs, India
ICFAI Business School
SOIL Institute of Management
FLAME University
Stoa School
Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Punjab
ISBR Business School
Athena School of Management, Mumbai
School of Business, Woxsen University
IFMR Graduate School of Business
Thapar School of Management
SRM University, Delhi – NCR, Sonepat
Shiv nadar Institute of Management Studies
School of Petroleum Management, PDPU
Jain University - CMS Business School
ITM Business School, Navi Mumbai
GITAM Deemed to be University, Visakhapatnam
BML Munjal University
Bennett University
Universal Business School
Indus Business Academy (IBA), Bangalore – India
SRM University Chennai
Chitkara university
Alliance University
Amrut Mody School of Management, Ahmedabad University
MIT World Peace University, Pune
BSE Institute Limited
Amity University
Jindal Global Business school - Delhi/NCR
VIT University
University of Petroleum & Energy Studies (UPES)
IILM University
Myra School of Business
Mody University
Hyderabad Business School, GITAM University
Lovely Professional University, Phagwara, Punjab
IIHMR University, Jaipur, Rajasthan
IFIM College
Jagdish sheth school of management
ATLAS SkillTech University – ISME School of Management and Entrepreneurship
iMET Global
Ansal University, Gurgaon
Rishihood University
South Africa
Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS)
Milpark Business School
North West University
Rhodes Business School
University of South Africa (UNISA) Graduate School of Business Leadership
Wits Business School
Nelson Mandela University Business School
University of Cape Town (UCT)
Johannesburg Business school, University of Johannesburg
Tshwane School of Business and Society, Tshwane University
Philippines
Asian Institute of Management
Ateneo Graduate School of Business
Virata School of Business, University of the Philippines
De La Salle University - Dasmariñas
School of Business Administration, Arellano University
De La Salle University
University of Santo Tomas Graduate School
St. Paul University Manila
Nigeria
Lagos Business School
Lead City University
Redeemer's University
Afe Babalola University
Covenant University, Nigeria
Caleb University, Nigeria
JHU Business School – James Hope University, Nigeria
Morocco
Africa Business School
