NMAT 2023 Registration Begins For MBA Admissions In India And Abroad; Here's Link

NMAT 2023: The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) has started the registration process for NMIMS Management Aptitude Test (NMAT) 2023. The registration has been started on 1 August 2023. Interested candidates can apply online at https://www.mba.com/exams/nmat. The last date to register for the exam is October 10, 2023. Applicants must have a bachelor's degree from a recognised university in any stream.

How to register for NMAT 2023?

Step 1: To complete the NMAT Registration process, candidates should go to the official website of NMAT 2023- mba.com/exams/nma

Step 2: Click on 'Register' tab

Step 3: They should select a school preference and add a photograph

Step 4: Candidates will have to schedule and pay the requisite NMAT registration fee

Step 5: Candidates should download it

Step 6: They should take its printout for further reference

NMAT 2023: Exam Pattern

NMAT 2023 is a computer-based exam and has three sections:

Language Skills

Quantitative Skills

Logical Reasoning

NMAT 2023: Important Dates

NMAT Registration- 1st August , 2023 to 10th October 2023

SCHEDULING- 1st August , 2023 Thursday to 12th October 2023

RE-SCHEDULING- 1st August , 2023 to 16th December 2023

EXAM DELIVERY- 10th October, 2023 to 19th December 2023

REGISTRATION – RETAKE- 11th October, 2023 Saturday to 16th December 2023

RETAKE SCHEDULING- 11th October, 2023 Saturday to 16th December 2023

NMAT 2023: Participating institutes

There are 49 institutes in India, 10 in South Africa, 8 in Phillippines, 7 in Nigeria and one in Morocco accepting the NMAT scores for MBA admissions.

India

SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies

K J Somaiya Institute of Management

Indian School of Business (ISB) (Advanced Management Programme in Business Analytics (AMPBA)

S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research(SPJIMR) Global Management Programme – GMP

SDA Bocconi Asia Center (formerly MISB Bocconi)

XIM University

T.A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), A Constituent Unit of MAHE, Manipal – All MBA Programs, India

ICFAI Business School

SOIL Institute of Management

FLAME University

Stoa School

Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Punjab

ISBR Business School

Athena School of Management, Mumbai

School of Business, Woxsen University

IFMR Graduate School of Business

Thapar School of Management

SRM University, Delhi – NCR, Sonepat

Shiv nadar Institute of Management Studies

School of Petroleum Management, PDPU

Jain University - CMS Business School

ITM Business School, Navi Mumbai

GITAM Deemed to be University, Visakhapatnam

BML Munjal University

Bennett University

Universal Business School

Indus Business Academy (IBA), Bangalore – India

SRM University Chennai

Chitkara university

Alliance University

Amrut Mody School of Management, Ahmedabad University

MIT World Peace University, Pune

BSE Institute Limited

Amity University

Jindal Global Business school - Delhi/NCR

VIT University

University of Petroleum & Energy Studies (UPES)

IILM University

Myra School of Business

Mody University

Hyderabad Business School, GITAM University

Lovely Professional University, Phagwara, Punjab

IIHMR University, Jaipur, Rajasthan

IFIM College

Jagdish sheth school of management

ATLAS SkillTech University – ISME School of Management and Entrepreneurship

iMET Global

Ansal University, Gurgaon

Rishihood University

South Africa

Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS)

Milpark Business School

North West University

Rhodes Business School

University of South Africa (UNISA) Graduate School of Business Leadership

Wits Business School

Nelson Mandela University Business School

University of Cape Town (UCT)

Johannesburg Business school, University of Johannesburg

Tshwane School of Business and Society, Tshwane University

Philippines

Asian Institute of Management

Ateneo Graduate School of Business

Virata School of Business, University of the Philippines

De La Salle University - Dasmariñas

School of Business Administration, Arellano University

De La Salle University

University of Santo Tomas Graduate School

St. Paul University Manila

Nigeria

Lagos Business School

Lead City University

Redeemer's University

Afe Babalola University

Covenant University, Nigeria

Caleb University, Nigeria

JHU Business School – James Hope University, Nigeria

Morocco

Africa Business School