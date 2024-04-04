NTA Warns JEE Candidates: Advanced Technology and AI Detect Cheating; Shares Important Advisory

Advertisement

As the JEE Mains session 2 exam commences today, April 4th, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a crucial advisory to all candidates. The advisory emphasizes the importance of conducting fair and transparent examinations to ensure that deserving candidates secure admissions or jobs. In a comprehensive advisory for all JEE candidates, the NTA emphasizes its commitment to conducting examinations that uphold integrity and merit. The advisory underscores the grave consequences of engaging in unfair practices, including cancellation of candidature, debarring from future exams, and even initiation of criminal proceedings.

JEE Mains 2024 begins today

Consequences of Malpractices:

Candidates engaging in unfair means risk severe penalties, including cancellation of candidature, three-year debarment from exams, and initiation of criminal proceedings. Strict action, including CBI inquiries, awaits wrongdoers.

Use of Modern Technologies:

Over the years, the NTA has leveraged advanced technologies to detect and deter malpractices effectively. Through careful analysis of response patterns, utilization of non-intrusive technology, and thorough examination of candidate behavior and CCTV recordings, the agency leaves no stone unturned in maintaining the sanctity of the examination.

NTA employs advanced technologies to detect malpractices, analyzing responses, identifying suspicious patterns, and monitoring behavior both during and after exams using non-intrusive methods and artificial intelligence tools.

Important Guidelines for JEE Mains Candidates:

, including prohibitions on electronic devices and irrelevant stationery, ensuring the upload of clear photographs, avoiding multiple applications, occupying assigned seats, refraining from moving or assisting others during the exam, and undergoing mandatory frisking and biometrics after bio-breaks. Documents, including admit cards and rank letters, will be thoroughly verified, and candidates must not obstruct the exam process.

Scribes accompanying candidates with disabilities should not solve questions but only mark the responses chosen by the candidate, ensuring their qualifications meet minimum criteria.

NTA urges all candidates to comply with these guidelines to facilitate the smooth and fair conduct of the examination.