NTA AIAPGET 2022 Registration Deadline Ends Today, Apply Now By Following These Steps

NTA AIAPGET 2022 registration deadline is scheduled to end on August 27, 2022. Interested candidates should make sure to apply today by following these steps.

NTA AIAPGET 2022 registration

NTA AIAPGET 2022 deadline: The National Testing Agency will be closing the registration for AIAPGET 2022 on August 27, 2022. As per the notification released, the NTA AIAPGET 2022 registration deadline will end today. The registrations were earlier only till August 18, 2022 but were extended. Interested candidates who have not applied yet should make sure to do it by today. They will have to get themselves registered at aiagpget.nta.nic.in by following the steps mentioned below.

Candidates have been given time till tomorrow, August 28, 2022 to pay the fees. Those candidates who fail to meet the deadline, their application forms and payment will not be accepted. Only those candidates who successfully register will be able to appear for the exam.

In case of any errors made by the candidates, they can make changes to their application form. The application correction window will be activated on August 29, 2022. The deadline to make changes will end on August 31, 2022. In order to raise objections, candidates will have to log in to their accounts and do the necessary changes. 

AIAPGET 2022 registration: Check important dates here

  • The registration process is underway and will end on August 27, 2022
  • Last date to pay the fee is August 28, 2022 till 11:50 pm
  • AIAPGET 2022 correction window will be activated between August 29 and August  31, 2022
  • AIAPGET exam dates have not been announced yet 

AIAPGET 2022: Here is how to fill application form  

  • Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates must visit the official website of All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test - aiapget.nta.nic.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Registrations - AIAPGET 2022.'
  • Step 3:  A new page would open where you can either enter your login details or register and then do that
  • Step 4:  Start filling out the application form by giving all details, uploading the documents, and paying the application fees
  • Step 5: Your AIAPGET 2022 application form will be completed
  • Step 6: Submit and print a copy of the final form, once you are done
  • Click on this link to fill the application form (CLICK HERE)
