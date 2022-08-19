NTA AIAPGET 2022 Registration Deadline Extended Till August 27, Here's How To Apply Online

NTA AIAPGET 2022: All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test, AIAPGET 2022 application form filling deadline has been extended. National Testing Agency has announced that now the deadline has been extended till August 27, 2022. Earlier it was supposed to end on August 18, 2022. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply now. For more details, candidates can apply till aiapget.nta.nic.in.

NTA AIAPGET 2022 application form filling would now be available till 11:50 pm on August 27, 2022. In case any candidate is unable to pay the fees due to any reasons, they can do so till 11:50 pm on August 28, 2022.

AIAPGET 2022 registration: Check important dates here

The registration process is underway

Earlier the deadline to register was August 18, 2022

It has been extended till August 27, 2022

Last date to pay the fee is August 28, 2022 till 11:50 pm

AIAPGET 2022 Correction Window will be activated between August 29 and August 31, 2022

AIAPGET exam dates have not been announced yet

AIAPGET 2022: Follow these steps to fill application form

Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates must visit the official website of All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test - aiapget.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Registrations - AIAPGET 2022.'

Step 3: A new page would open where you can either enter your login details or register and then do that

Step 4: Start filling the application form by giving all details, uploading the documents, and paying the application fees

Step 5: Your AIAPGET 2022 application form will be completed

Step 6: Submit and print a copy of the final form, once you are done

Candidates should know that as of now, the AIAPGET 2022 exam date(s) has not been officially announced by NTA. However, with the registration process ending in a week, it is expected to be announced very soon. For the purpose of the exam, the AIAPGET admit card will also be released later by NTA. Everyone is advised to keep a check here and on the official website for more updates.