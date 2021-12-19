NTA Announces AISSEE 2022 Exam Centre City; Admit Card To Be Released Soon

AISSEE 2022: Ahead of releasing admit cards, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the exam centre cities for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam 2022 (AISSEE). As per the official notice issued by the NTA, the examination is scheduled to be held on January 1, 2022. The AISSEE exam centers, 2022, are the venues where the AISSEE will be conducted for the students under strict COVID guidelines.

AISSEE examination center 2022 has been allotted to candidates on the basis of the centres selected at the time of filling up the application form. Students who are going to appear in the examination can check the exam centre city on the official website - aissee.nta.nic.in. NTA AISSEE Admit Card will be released sometime soon.

According to the official statement released by NTA, "The candidates may please note that this is NOT the admit card for the entrance examination. This is only an advance intimation of the exam city, where the examination centre will be located to facilitate the candidates. The admit card for the entrance examination will be issued in due course, "an NTA statement said.

Follow these steps to check AISSEE Exam Centre 2021

STEP 1: To check the AISSEE Exam Centre, candidates need to visit the official website of NTA - aissee.nta.nic.in

STEP 2: Now, click on the link that reads - Advanced Intimation of Examination City for AISSEE 2022.

STEP 3: Then, on the next window, enter the AISSEE 2022 application number, date of birth, and password.

STEP 4: Candidates now need to submit and view the allotted AISSEE exam center city.

AISSEE 2022: Sainik School Exam Pattern

Sainik School examination will be conducted in the pen-and-paper-based mode.

All questions will be of multiple-choice or objective type.

There will be no negative marking for unanswered questions or incorrect responses.

Questions in the examination will be provided in both Hindi and English language.

Image: Shutterstock