NTA Announces AISSEE 2022 Exam Centre City; Admit Card To Be Released Soon

Image: Shutterstock
AISSEE 2022: Ahead of releasing admit cards, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the exam centre cities for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam 2022 (AISSEE). As per the official notice issued by the NTA, the examination is scheduled to be held on January 1, 2022. The AISSEE exam centers, 2022, are the venues where the AISSEE will be conducted for the students under strict COVID guidelines.
AISSEE examination center 2022 has been allotted to candidates on the basis of the centres selected at the time of filling up the application form. Students who are going to appear in the examination can check the exam centre city on the official website - aissee.nta.nic.in. NTA AISSEE Admit Card will be released sometime soon.
According to the official statement released by NTA, "The candidates may please note that this is NOT the admit card for the entrance examination. This is only an advance intimation of the exam city, where the examination centre will be located to facilitate the candidates. The admit card for the entrance examination will be issued in due course, "an NTA statement said.