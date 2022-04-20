NTA GAT-B/ BET 2022 Admit Cards For April 23 Exam Out, Here's Direct Link To Download

NTA GAT-B/ BET Admit card 2022: The National Testing Agency, which is the exam conducting body has released the admit cards for the Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET)-2022. The hall tickets have been uploaded on the list of official websites mentioned below. All those candidates who will be taking the exams can follow the steps mentioned below to download their hall tickets. The direct link to download the same has also been attached.

GAT B admit card: Websites to check

nta.ac.in dbt.nta.ac.in

The official notification which informed about the admit card release reads, "In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the data contained therein, candidates may call the NTA Helpline number: 011-4075 9000 or write to NTA at dbt@nta.ac.in."

Check important dates here

The admit card has been released on April 19, 2022

The GAT-B/BET 2022 exam will be conducted on April 23, 2022

Candidates must know that the GAT-B/BET-2022 examination will be conducted in computer-based mode (CBT) mode. Candidates take the Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) for taking admission to Department of Biotechnology supported postgraduate programme in Biotechnology and allied areas in participating institutions (GAT-B) and for the award of DBT – Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF) for pursuing research in frontier areas of Biotechnology (BET). The important details related to admit card can be checked here.

The first among all is that admit card has been issued provisionally to the candidates. It is subject to the fulfillment of the eligibility conditions. Candidates should also know that the hall tickets will not be sent to them via post. Therefore, they will have to download the same and take its printout. Issue of Admit Card, however, shall not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility which shall be further scrutinized at subsequent stages. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites mentioned above for being updated.

Here is how to download admit card

Go to the official website https://dbt.nta.ac.in

On the homepage scroll down and click on the link which reads GAT B & BET 2022 admit card

There they will have two options. Either log in through application number and password or application number and date of birth

Candidates will then be redirected to another page where post entering the details, admit card will be displayed on screen

Download the same, go through it and take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to download hall tickets