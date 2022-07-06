NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration Begins; Here's How To Apply And Direct Link

The registration process for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main 2022) Session 2 has been reopened. Eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of JEE Mains - jeemain.nta.nic.in. As per the schedule, the last date to complete the registration process is July 9 from 11 am. The application for the JEE Main 2022 July session was previously closed on June 30.The JEE Main Session 2 is scheduled to be held from July 21 to July 30.

Official Notice

According to NTA, "The candidates who have applied and successfully paid the examination fee for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 and want to appear for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2, are required to log in with their previous Application Number and Password as provided in Session 1. They may only choose the paper, medium of the examination, and cities for Session 2 and pay the examination fees. "

JEE Main Session 2 Registrations 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for JEE Main 2022 Session 2 candidates need to visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on “Registration for JEE(MAIN) 2022 Session 2 (two)”

Step 3: Candidates are then required to register and fill up the application

Step 4: Upload the required documents, pay the fee and submit the form

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the document for future reference

For a direct link to complete the JEE Main Session 2 Registrations CLICK HERE

NTA JEE Main 2022: Eligibility criteria and other details

There is no age limit for the candidates to appear in the JEE (Main) 2022. The candidates who have passed the class 12/equivalent examination in 2020, 2021, or appearing in 2022 irrespective of their age can appear in the examination.

In case, candidates face any issues they can contact 011-40759000/011-69227700 or email to jeemain@nta.ac.in. It is advised that the candidates regularly visit the official website of JEE Main for fresh updates and more details.

(Image: Shutterstock/Representative)