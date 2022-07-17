NTA NEET UG 2022 To Be Held Today; Check Detailed Exam Day Guidelines Here

National Testing Agency is all set to conduct the NEET UG 2022 exam on Sunday, July 17. Candidates who got themselves registered are slated to attend their exams today. Guidelines to be followed during the examinations are mentioned below and other details like Admit Card, document and more can also be checked here.

NEE UG 2022: Exam day guidelines

Candidates should make sure to take a printout of admit card and carry the same to the examination hall. Failure to do so will result in their disqualification from the exam

Candidates will have to fill in the required information in the self-declaration form on the NEET 2022 admit card and paste their photograph.

Candidates will also have to put in their left-hand thumb impression and make sure it is clear and visible

Documents required for the NEET Exam

All pages of the NEET 2022 admit card are to be printed on A4 size sheets.

The self-declaration form/undertaking/proforma for NEET 2022 is printed on an A4-sized sheet, and duly filled in.

Valid photo ID as proof should be carried.

A copy of the passport-sized photo that was used in the application form pasted on the attendance sheet.

A PwD certificate, documents related to scribes (If applicable)

Here's how to download the NEET admit cards

Step 1: To download the admit card, registered candidates are required to log on to the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which reads "ADMIT CARD NEET (UG)-2022."

Step 3: In the next step, enter your login information and click the "login" button.

Step 4: After logging in, the NEET (UG) admission cards for 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it and download the same

Step 6: Take its printout and carry the same to the exam hall

NEET 2022 Exam Highlights