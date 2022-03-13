NTA SHRESHTA- NETS Registration Begin; Check Full Details And Steps To Apply

Quick links:
SHRESHTA NETS: The National Testing Agency, NTA is inviting online applications for the National Entrance Test for the Scheme for Residential Education for Students in High Classes in Targeted Areas (SHRESHTA (NETS))-2022. The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has entrusted the responsibility of conducting the National Entrance Test for the Scheme for Residential Education for Students in High Classes in Targeted Areas (SHRESHTA (NETS))-2022. Candidates can apply for SHRESHTA through online mode between March 12 to April 4, 2022.
SHRESHTA scheme aims at providing high-quality education for Scheduled Castes (SCs) students only, in CBSE-affiliated reputed residential schools. According to the official information, under this initiative, around 3,000 seats will be provided in classes 9 and 11, which will be fully funded by the Central Government. Candidates must note that the National Entrance Test for SHRESHTA (NETS) will be an offline test through which students belonging to the SC community will get admission in Classes 9 and 11 whose parental annual income is up to 2.5 lakhs There is no fee for the examination.
According to the official notice, "The e-Admit Card would be issued provisionally to the candidates through the NTA website". Candidate must carry the admit card to the examination Centre without which he/she would not be allowed entry into the exam hall. Candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh details and more information.