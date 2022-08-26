NTA SWAYAM Admit Card 2022 Released, Click On Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket

NTA SWAYAM 2022 Admit Card: National Testing Agency has released the admit card for NTA SWAYAM 2022 exam on August 25, 2022. Registered candidates who will be appearing for Study Webs of Active–Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January 2022 Semester exams can download the admit card now. It has been uploaded on the official website and can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, they can go to the official website of NTA SWAYAM at swayam.nta.ac.in.

The examination will be conducted on August 29 and 30, 2022 for 348 courses, at 79 centres across 64 cities in the country. The direct link to check and download hall ticket is mentioned below.

NTA SWAYAM 2022: Check important dates here

Deadline to apply ended on August 12, 2022 at 5 pm

The application fee could be paid till August 12, 2022 (11:50 pm)

Candidates got an option to make corrections to the submitted application form between August 13 and August 15, 2022

Admit card has been released on August 25, 2022

As per the schedule, the examination will be conducted on August 29 and August 30, 2022

NTA SWAYAM Admit Card 2022: Here is how to download call letter

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website of NTA SWAYAM on swayam.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on NTA SWAYAM Admit Card 2022 link

Step 3: In the next step, they should enter the required login details and click on submit

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it

Step 6: Download the same and take its printout for future reference

Click on direct link to download hall tickets

Candidates should note that details such as the date, time, name of the paper to which admitted, mode of exam, instructions regarding hybrid papers will be mentioned on admit card. Candidates should know that it is mandatory to carry printout of admit card to exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to take the exam. For more details, candidates can go to the official website.