NTA SWAYAM Admit Card 2022 Released, Click On Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket

NTA SWAYAM 2022 Admit Card: National Testing Agency has released the admit card for NTA SWAYAM 2022 exam on August 25, 2022. Registered candidates who will be appearing for Study Webs of Active–Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January 2022 Semester exams can download the admit card now. It has been uploaded on the official website and can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, they can go to the official website of NTA SWAYAM at swayam.nta.ac.in.
The examination will be conducted on August 29 and 30, 2022 for 348 courses, at 79 centres across 64 cities in the country. The direct link to check and download hall ticket is mentioned below.
Candidates should note that details such as the date, time, name of the paper to which admitted, mode of exam, instructions regarding hybrid papers will be mentioned on admit card. Candidates should know that it is mandatory to carry printout of admit card to exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to take the exam. For more details, candidates can go to the official website.