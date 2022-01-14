Last Updated:

NTSE, NMMS Exams Postponed Due To Administrative Reasons, Check Key Dates Here

NTSE, NMMS exams which were to be conducted in January stands postponed. New dates have not been announced on the official website yet.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
NTSE

Image: PTI


The National Council of Educational Research and Training has postponed the dates for National Talent Search Examination. Along with NTSE exam, National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship exam for class VIII also stands postponed. To be noted that earlier the NTSE was scheduled to be conducted on January 16, 2022.

The dates of stage I and stage II were announced in November 2021. Candidates must know that the exams have been postponed due to administrative reasons. This has been announced through a notification that was issued by State council of educational research and training. 

NTSE district nodal officer Sanjeev Taneja said, "For the examination, 4045 students from government schools and 1059 from private schools, 141 from aided school and 70 from KVK got themselves registered."

NTSE exam postponed: Check important dates here

  • The exam notification was released in November 2021
  • Exam was scheduled to be conducted in January 2022
  • New NTSE & NMMS date has not been announced yet, it is expected to be announced soon

About NTSE

National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) is a Scheme of the National Council of Educational Research and Traning. It is a Scheme that aims to provide wider platforms to talented children by motivating them to develop themselves and to nurture them. In order to be part of it, candidates have to go through the two-tier process.

  • Stage – I : The State is entrusted with the responsibility of conducting of the first tier Screening Examination Known as State Level Talent Search Examination for Selection of stipulated number (State Quota) of candidates of the National Level Examination.
  • State – II : National Level Talent Search Examination is conducted by NCERT for candidates selected through stage – I.
  • Exam Pattern- The Stage I examination at the State Level will comprise two parts namely (a) Mental Ability Test (MAT), (b) Scholastics Aptitude Test(SAT). The Stage II examination at National Level will comprise of (a) Mental Ability Test (MAT), (b) Scholastics Aptitude Test(SAT).
READ | NTSE Result 2020 declared for stage II, here's how to check and download results
READ | NTSE stage 2 exam 2021 dates announced, check official notice here
READ | NTSE Stage 2 Admit Card 2021 released by NCERT; Here's direct link & more
READ | NTSE Stage 2 Exam 2021 today, here's list of guidelines that need to be followed
READ | NTSE Stage 1 & 2 exams 2021 postponed due to administrative reasons, check official notice
Tags: NTSE, NMMS, SCERT
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND