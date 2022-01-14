NTSE, NMMS Exams Postponed Due To Administrative Reasons, Check Key Dates Here

The National Council of Educational Research and Training has postponed the dates for National Talent Search Examination. Along with NTSE exam, National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship exam for class VIII also stands postponed. To be noted that earlier the NTSE was scheduled to be conducted on January 16, 2022.

The dates of stage I and stage II were announced in November 2021. Candidates must know that the exams have been postponed due to administrative reasons. This has been announced through a notification that was issued by State council of educational research and training.

NTSE district nodal officer Sanjeev Taneja said, "For the examination, 4045 students from government schools and 1059 from private schools, 141 from aided school and 70 from KVK got themselves registered."

NTSE exam postponed: Check important dates here

The exam notification was released in November 2021

Exam was scheduled to be conducted in January 2022

New NTSE & NMMS date has not been announced yet, it is expected to be announced soon

About NTSE

National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) is a Scheme of the National Council of Educational Research and Traning. It is a Scheme that aims to provide wider platforms to talented children by motivating them to develop themselves and to nurture them. In order to be part of it, candidates have to go through the two-tier process.