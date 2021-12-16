NTSE Stage 1 & 2 Exams 2021 Postponed Due To Administrative Reasons, Check Official Notice

NTSE Stage 2 exam: National Council of Educational Research and Training has announced that the NTSE 2021-2022 exam has been postponed. As per official notice released on December 15, the Stage I and Stage II exam of National Talent Search Examination was announced in public domain on December 2, 2021, which now stands postponed. To be noted that this postponement has been done due to administrative reasons. Along with this, the National Council of Educational Research and Training has not announced the new dates. It will be releasing the fresh schedule in due course. Therefore, candidates who got themselves registered and had to sit for December 2 exam, are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about new dates.

Check official notification highlights here

Official notification reads, "It is for the information of all concern that the scheduled stage I and Stage II exam of National Talent Search Examination 2021-22, which was placed in public domain on 02/12/2021 is postponed due to administrative reason. Fresh schedule will be intimated accordingly in due course of time."

About NTSE

National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) is a Scheme of the National Council of Educational Research and Traning. It is a Scheme that aims to provide wider platforms to talented children by motivating them to develop themselves and to nurture them. In order to be part of it, candidates have to go through the two-tier process.