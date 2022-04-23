NVCT MIS Admit Card Released; Here's Direct Link To Download

NVCT MIS Admit Card 2022: The admit card for the ITI CBT exam has been released by the National Council of Vocational Training, Development, and Entrepreneurship, which comes under the Ministry of Skill Development And Entrepreneurship. The NCVT MIS ITI admit card has been released on the official website - ncvtmis.gov.in. "Hall Tickets for the special CBT exam scheduled between 25th April and 30th April (Phase 1) can be downloaded from the trainee profile or ITI Login. HT for the exam starting from 6th May onwards will be available on May 2, 2022," reads the official notification.

NVCT MIS Admit Card 2022: Details mentioned in the admit card

Registration Number

Roll Number

name & Personal details

Photo & signature of the candidates

Exam Center details

Date of the Exam & reporting time

COVID-19 Instruction

Semester

NVCT MIS admit card: Here's how to download the admit card

Step 1: To download the NCVT MIS Admit Card, candidates need to visit the official website: ncvtmis.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "Trainee" tab option in the dashboard at the top of the page.

Step 3: Under the "Trainee" tab, choose the "Trainee Profile."

Step 4: Then, enter your registration number, father or guardian's name, and date of birth.

Step 5: Click on the "Admit Card" link.

Step 6: Save the admit card for future use.

Here's direct link to download the NVCT MIS Admit Card 2022 - CLICK HERE

NVCT MIS 2022: About exams

The exam will comprise two papers: Paper 1 – Trade Theory and Paper 2 – Workshop Science and Calculation/Employability Skills. Paper 1 consists of 50 questions and 100 marks. Paper 2 consists of 25 questions for each section and 100 marks. Two marks will be awarded for every correct answer, and there is no negative marking. It is recommended that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.