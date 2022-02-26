NVS 2022 Admit Card For Non-teaching Posts Released, Here's How To Download Hall Tickets

NVS Admit Card 2022: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti on Friday, February 25 released the admit card for NVS Non-Teaching exam. The candidates who got themselves registered to take the exam can check their NVS admit card now. It has been uploaded on the official website of NVS navodaya.gov.in and can be checked by following these steps. To be noted that admit card is an important document that needs to be carried to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they may not be allowed to take the exams. The exact date, time, and venue can be checked on Navodaya Vidyalaya admit card 2022.

NVS Admit Card 2022: Follow these steps to download hall tickets

To download NVS 2022 admit card, candidates should go to the official website of NVS - navodaya.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link flashing under 'Important News' - 'Link for downloading an E-admit card for appearing in CBT i.r.o. various Non-Teaching posts under Direct Recruitment Drive- 2021-22'.

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the login details

Post submitting the details, admit card will be displayed on screen.

Candidates should download Navodaya Vidyalaya admit card 2022 and take its printout for future use.

Here is the direct link to download hall tickets.

Through these NVS recruitment drive, a total of 1925 vacancies were announced under NVS recruitment 2022. Candidates will be selected for the posts of Group A, Group B, and Group C Categories. Important dates can be checked here.

Check important details here