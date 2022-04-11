NVS Class 6 Admission 2022: JNVST Admit Card Out For Apr 30 Exam, Here's How To Download

NVS class 6 entrance test: The hall tickets for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test have been released by Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. The admit card which has been released on Monday, April 11 is for the JNVST 2022 for Class 6. Candidates who have got themselves registered and will be taking the exam can follow the steps mentioned below to download hall tickets. For more details, one can go to the official website avodaya.gov.in.

The admit card has been released for the exam which will be conducted on April 30 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya of concerned district/ any other centre allotted by NVS. The exact date for releasing result has not been announced yet. However, it is expected to be announced by June 2022.

JNVST class 6 test details

The test will be conducted on April 20, 2022. It will be conducted in a single shift. The selection test will be of two-hour duration which will begin from 11.30 AM and will continue till 1.30 PM. The test will have 3 sections with only objective-type questions. 80 questions will be asked for 100 marks.

NVS admission: Here is how to download admit cards

Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should go to the official website navodaya.gov.in

On the homepage, they should click on Class VI link and then click on the admit card link available under Candidate Corner

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to key in their login details and submit

The admit card will be displayed on screen, go through the details mentioned on it and download the same

Candidates should make sure to take its printout and carry it to the exam hall

To be noted that the hard copy of admit card will not be issued to candidates. Therefore, it is mandatory to take a printout of the same. In case they fail to carry the same to exam hall, they may not be allowed to take the exams.