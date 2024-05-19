Odisha CPET 2024 Registration Begins At samsodisha.gov.in, Here's How To Apply for PG Entrance Test

Advertisement

The Higher Education Department of Odisha has begun the registration process for the Common PG Entrance Test (CPET) 2024. Prospective candidates meeting the eligibility criteria can complete the Common Application Form (CAF) via the official website, samsodisha.gov.in. The deadline for applying for the entrance test is May 27.

Scheduled between July 3 and 14, the Odisha CPET 2024 aims to facilitate admissions to PG courses offered by state public universities and colleges under the Student Academic Management System (SAMS).

How to apply for Odisha CPET 2024

Access the official website for Odisha CPET- samsodisha.gov.in

Look for the registration link or button on the website's homepage. Click on it to begin the registration process.

Provide your personal information such as name, date of birth, email address, mobile number, etc., as required in the registration form.

After registering, you'll likely need to create login credentials (username and password) for future access to your account.

Once you've created your account, log in using the credentials you just set up.

Look for the option to fill out the Common Application Form (CAF) for CPET. Click on it to access the application form.

Fill in your educational qualifications, including details about your graduation or equivalent course.

You may be required to upload scanned copies of documents such as your photograph, signature, and any other documents specified by the authorities.

Pay the application fee online using the available payment options. Make sure to verify the fee amount and payment methods before proceeding.

Review all the information you've entered to ensure it's accurate. Once you're satisfied, submit the application form.

After submitting the application, you may be provided with a confirmation page. Print this page for your records.

To be eligible, applicants must have successfully completed their graduation or an equivalent course from a recognized university. Those awaiting UG results can also apply, but they must ensure to upload their marks before the publication of the merit list.

For a single subject, candidates from the general category are required to remit Rs 500, whereas SC and ST category candidates need to pay Rs 300. Additionally, for each additional subject, a fee of Rs 200 is applicable.

Key dates for Odisha CPET 2024 are as follows:

Availability of online application form: May 18, 4 pm

Last date for online application: May 27, 11:45 pm

Editing of application form: May 28, 10 am to 11:45 pm

Submission of applicant's data to State Selection Board (SSB) by OCAC: June 1

Availability of hall ticket on the SSB, SAMS websites: June 22, 11 am onwards

Entrance exam dates: July 3 to July 14

Handover of entrance marks to OCAC by SSB: July 20

Graduation marks update by candidates: July 12 to July 20

Publication of state-wise and state-wide merit list, choice filling by eligible applicants, provisional seat allotment for different rounds: Dates will be notified.

Aspiring candidates are encouraged to adhere to these timelines and guidelines for a smooth application process and to stay updated on further developments.