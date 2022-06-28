OJEE 2022: Admit Card Released At Ojee.nic.in, Here's How To Download Call Letters

OJEE admit card 2022: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination 2022 hall ticket has been released on the official website. The hall tickets have been released on June 28, 2022. All the registered candidates who are going to appear in the test can check admit card now. For more details, candidates can go to the official website ojee.nic.in. In order to check and download their admit card, students should be ready with their application number and date of birth.

The call letters have been released for the OJEE 2022 exams. It will be conducted between July 4 and July 8, 2022. The exams will be conducted in three shifts namely morning, afternoon, and forenoon. Candidates should know that the hard copy of admit card will not be issued. Therefore, they will have to take printout of admit card to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to take the exam. The steps and direct link to download hall tickets are mentioned below.

OJEE 2022 admit card: Follow these steps to download hall tickets

Step 1: Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should go to the official website ojee.nic.in

Step 2: On the appeared homepage, candidates should scroll down and click on the OJEE 2022 admit card link

Step 3: Candidates will then be redirected to new login page

Step 4: They should key in their application number and date of birth

Step 5: After submitting the required details, admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Take its printout for future references

Here is the direct link to download call letters (Click here)

Check exam pattern here

Odisha JEE is a state-based entrance exam that is conducted by JEE Cell every year. By clearing this, students get admission to UG courses, PG and Diploma colleges situated in Odisha. The major courses that a candidate can apply for post clearing the written exam are B.Pharm, B. CAT Film Editing, Integrated MBA, MCA, MBA, M. Tech, M Pharm, M Arch, M Plan, MTech part-time etc. For each correct answer, students will get 4 marks. One mark will be deducted for each wrong answer and no marks will be given for unattempted questions.