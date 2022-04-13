OJEE 2022 Application Deadline Extended: Here's How To Register

OJEE Registration 2022: The last date to extend the deadline for online applications for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) has been extended. Candidates can fill out the application form by visiting the official website - ojee.nic.in or odishajee.com. As per the latest notice, April 30 is the last date to apply. Earlier, the last date for submitting the application for OJEE 2022 was April 13, 2022.

OJEE 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply, candidates need to visit the official OJEE website - ojee.nic.in.

Step 2: Then on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Apply for OJEE application forms 2022."

Step 3: Automatically, a new window will open up.

Step 4: Then, register by entering all the required details.

Step 5: A registration number will be generated.

Step 6: In the application form, fill in the personal details, courses to be applied for, qualification details, contact details, and exam centre details.

Step 7: Then, upload all the required documents, including photographs and signatures.

Step 8: Preview and submit your application, then pay the registration fees.

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination 2022

The fee for the examination has not been decided yet, but the Board will announce all the details related to the fees and the number of courses sometime soon. For a single course, the examination fee is Rs 1000, and for subsequent additions to each course, Rs 500 per course will be applicable.

Candidates can pay the application fee with a debit or credit card (VISA, Master, or Maestro cards/net banking).

The window to submit the application form, fees payment window, and printing of the computer-generated confirmation page will close at 5 pm on April 30, 2022.

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) is a state-government centralized entrance exam held for admission of eligible candidates to various institutions in Odisha. Every year, OJEE is conducted by the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board (OJEEB) in a Computer-Based mode. Candidates must visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

