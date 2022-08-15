OJEE 2022 Counselling Process Deferred, New Dates To Be Out Soon

OJEE Counselling 2022: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 counselling process has been deferred. As of now, the exam conducting authority has not released the schedule of OJEE 2022 counselling. It will be announced in due course of time. List of important dates and other details can be checked here.

OJEE 2022 registration: List of official websites

ojee.nic.in

odishajee.com

Odisha JEE 2022: List of important dates

OJEE 2022 registration form was released on August 1, 2022

Earlier the deadline to apply for OJEE 2022 was August 7, which was extended to August 14, 2022

OJEE 2022: Check official notification highlights here

Official notification reads, "Keeping in view the fact that the process of approval and affiliation of technical / professional institutes of the state by AICTE and University have not been completed and the results of some Universities / Councils / Boards have not been declared, the OJEE process of counselling is being deferred for the time being. The schedule of OJEE counselling will be announced in due course. Candidates, who have secured ranks in the JEE (Main) – 2022 and/or OJEE – 2022 and are interested to take admission in technical / professional institutes (Govt. / Private) of the state, may participate in the OJEE counselling as and when it starts"

OJEE 2022: Here's how to apply for counselling process

Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website - ojee.nic.in.

Step 2: Candidates should complete the registration process with the required details for the counselling rounds.

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to choose the qualifying examination and pay the counselling fee.

Step 4: Then select the preferred institutes, courses, and specializations and lock choices.

Step 5: A seat allotment list will be released on the official website based on the choices and merit list.

The OJEE 2022 Round 2 is a special round for those candidates who wish to attempt and appear for it. For applying, candidates will have to go to the official website of the OJEE, ojee.nic.in. Steps which needs to be followed are mentioned below. Selected candidates will be able to take admission to B.Tech., LE-Tech (Diploma), LE-Tech (B.Sc.), MBA, MCA, B. Pharm and M. Pharm.

Students should know that the cell already released the result for first round. OJEE Result 2022 was declared on July 17, 2022. As of now, the exam date for OJEE 2022 second phase has not been announced. However, it is being said that the exam may be conducted in the last week of August 2022 or first week of September 2022. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated.