OJEE 2022: Deadline To Fill Odisha JEE Application Form Ends Today, Here's How To Apply

OJEE 2022 registration: The OJEE Cell is scheduled to close down the registration for OJEE Exam 2022 on Sunday, August 14, 2022. The registration process was started on August 1 and earlier the deadline to apply was August 7, 2022. For the benefit of students, the cell extended the deadline to August 14, 2022. The revised schedule highlights that the interested and eligible candidates who have not applied yet should make sure to do it by today. They must remember that any application submitted post-deadline will not be accepted in any case.

The OJEE 2022 Round 2 is a special round for those candidates who wish to attempt and appear for it. For applying, candidates will have to go to the official website of the OJEE, ojee.nic.in. Steps which needs to be followed are mentioned below. Selected candidates will be able to take admission to B.Tech., LE-Tech (Diploma), LE-Tech (B.Sc.), MBA, MCA, B. Pharm and M. Pharm.

Students should know that the cell already released the result for first round. OJEE Result 2022 was declared on July 17, 2022. As of now, the exam date for OJEE 2022 second phase has not been announced. However, it is being said that the exam may be conducted in the last week of August 2022 or first week of September 2022. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated.

OJEE 2022 registration: List of official websites

ojee.nic.in odishajee.com

Odisha JEE 2022: List of important dates

OJEE 2022 registration form was released on August 1, 2022

Earlier the deadline to apply for OJEE 2022 was August 7, 2022

Now, the deadline to apply will end on August 14, 2022

OJEE registration 2022: Here's how to fill application form