OJEE 2022 Registration Deadline Ends Today, Here's How To Apply Online

OJEE 2022 registration: The OJEE Cell will be closing the registration window for OJEE Exam 2022 on Sunday, August 7, 2022. The registration process was started on August 1 and deadline to apply will end on August 7, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied yet should make sure to do it by today. Any application submitted post-deadline will not be accepted in any case.

The OJEE 2022 Round 2 is a special round for those candidates who wish to attempt and appear for it. The candidates can visit the official site of the OJEE, ojee.nic.in to apply. Steps which needs to be followed are mentioned below. Candidates are advised to go through the instructions mentioned on official website. Selected candidates will be able to take admission to B.Tech., LE-Tech (Diploma), LE-Tech (B.Sc.), MBA, MCA, B. Pharm and M. Pharm.

The result for first round has already been released and the OJEE 2022 counseling 2022 for the Phase 1 examination will begin on August 10, 2022. OJEE Result 2022 was declared on July 17, 2022. As of now, the exam date for OJEE 2022 second phase has not been announced. However, it is predicted to be conducted in the last week of August 2022 or first week of September 2022.

OJEE 2022: List of official websites

ojee.nic.in odishajee.com

Odisha JEE 2022: Check list of important dates

OJEE 2022 registration form will be released on August 1, 2022

The deadline to apply for OJEE 2022 is August 7, 2022

