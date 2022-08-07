Last Updated:

OJEE 2022 Registration Deadline Ends Today, Here's How To Apply Online

OJEE 2022 registration deadline is scheduled to end on August 7, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply by following the steps mentioned below.

ojee 2022

OJEE 2022 registration: The OJEE Cell will be closing the registration window for OJEE Exam 2022 on Sunday, August 7, 2022. The registration process was started on August 1 and deadline to apply will end on August 7, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied yet should make sure to do it by today. Any application submitted post-deadline will not be accepted in any case. 

The OJEE 2022 Round 2 is a special round for those candidates who wish to attempt and appear for it. The candidates can visit the official site of the OJEE, ojee.nic.in to apply. Steps which needs to be followed are mentioned below. Candidates are advised to go through the instructions mentioned on official website. Selected candidates will be able to take admission to B.Tech., LE-Tech (Diploma), LE-Tech (B.Sc.), MBA, MCA, B. Pharm and M. Pharm.

The result for first round has already been released and the OJEE 2022 counseling 2022 for the Phase 1 examination will begin on August 10, 2022. OJEE Result 2022 was declared on July 17, 2022. As of now, the exam date for OJEE 2022 second phase has not been announced. However, it is predicted to be conducted in the last week of August 2022 or first week of September 2022. 

OJEE 2022: List of official websites

  1. ojee.nic.in
  2. odishajee.com 

Odisha JEE 2022: Check list of important dates

  • OJEE 2022 registration form will be released on August 1, 2022
  • The deadline to apply for OJEE 2022 is August 7, 2022

OJEE registration 2022: Follow these steps to apply online 

  • Step 1: In order to apply, eligible candidates will have to go to the official OJEE website - ojee.nic.in.
  • Step 2: Then on the homepage, they should click on the link that reads, "Apply for OJEE application forms 2022."
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to get themselves registered to generate login credentials
  • Step 4: Candidates should log in and fill out the application form by entering qualification details, contact details, and exam centre details. 
  • Step 5: In the next step, candidates should upload the required documents, pay the registration fee and submit the form
  • Step 6: Candidates are advised to take its printout for future reference 
