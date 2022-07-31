Last Updated:

OJEE 2022 Registration For Round 2 To Begin On August 1, Here's How To Apply Online

OJEE 2022 registration for second round is scheduled to begin on August 1, 2022. Interested candidates can apply by following these steps.

OJEE 2022 registration: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination registration will reopen for a special round on August 1, 2022. The OJEE 2022 registration form for the 2nd special round will release tomorrow. All those interested candidates who wish to take admission to B.Tech., LE-Tech (Diploma), LE-Tech (B.Sc.), MBA, MCA, B. Pharm and M. Pharm will get themselves registered now. For more details, candidates can go to the official website ojee.nic.in.

Interested candidates should know that the last date to apply for OJEE special registration 2022 is August 7, 2022. The result for first round has already been released and the OJEE 2022 counseling 2022 for the Phase 1 examination will begin on August 10, 2022. OJEE Result 2022 was declared on July 17, 2022.

As of now, the exam date for OJEE 2022 second phase has not been announced. However, it is predicted to be conducted in the last week of August 2022 or first week of September 2022. To be noted that candidates who have appeared and have rank in JEE MAIN 2022 (for B.TECH) or OJEE-2022 (for other courses), are not required to appear the 2nd / Special OJEE.

OJEE 2022: List of official websites

  • ojee.nic.in
  • odishajee.com 

Odisha JEE: Check list of important dates here

  • OJEE 2022 registration form will be released on August 1, 2022
  • The last date to apply for OJEE 2022 is August 7, 2022

OJEE registration 2022: Here is how to fill application form

  • Step 1: To apply, eligible candidates should go to the official OJEE website - ojee.nic.in.
  • Step 2: Then on the homepage, they should click on the link that reads, "Apply for OJEE application forms 2022."
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to get themselves registered to generate login credentials
  • Step 4: Log in and fill out the application form by entering qualification details, contact details, and exam centre details. 
  • Step 5: In the next step, upload the required documents, pay the registration fee and submit the form
  • Step 6: Candidates are advised to take its printout for future reference 
