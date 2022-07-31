OJEE 2022 Registration For Round 2 To Begin On August 1, Here's How To Apply Online

OJEE 2022 registration: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination registration will reopen for a special round on August 1, 2022. The OJEE 2022 registration form for the 2nd special round will release tomorrow. All those interested candidates who wish to take admission to B.Tech., LE-Tech (Diploma), LE-Tech (B.Sc.), MBA, MCA, B. Pharm and M. Pharm will get themselves registered now. For more details, candidates can go to the official website ojee.nic.in.

Interested candidates should know that the last date to apply for OJEE special registration 2022 is August 7, 2022. The result for first round has already been released and the OJEE 2022 counseling 2022 for the Phase 1 examination will begin on August 10, 2022. OJEE Result 2022 was declared on July 17, 2022.

As of now, the exam date for OJEE 2022 second phase has not been announced. However, it is predicted to be conducted in the last week of August 2022 or first week of September 2022. To be noted that candidates who have appeared and have rank in JEE MAIN 2022 (for B.TECH) or OJEE-2022 (for other courses), are not required to appear the 2nd / Special OJEE.

OJEE 2022: List of official websites

ojee.nic.in

odishajee.com

Odisha JEE: Check list of important dates here

OJEE registration 2022: Here is how to fill application form