OJEE 2023 Date: Odisha JEE To Begin On May 8, Admit Cards Releasing On April 20

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2023 dates have been announced by the Skill Development and Technical Education Department of the Odisha government. As per the official schedule, OJEE 2023 will be conducted on May 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12. The reserved date for the exam is May 15. OJEE 2023 admit cards will be issued on April 20.

OJEE 2023 will be conducted for various courses namely, B.Pharm / MCA /M.Sc (Comp. Science) / MBA / Int. MBA / B. CAT / M.Tech / M.Tech (Part-Time) / M.Arch/ M Plan / M.Pharm and Lateral Entry to B.Tech / B.Pharm. The online registration process for OJEE 2023 is underway. The registration window opened on February 10 and will close on March 20. OJEE 2023 application fee with a single course is Rs 1,000 and for the addition of each course thereafter, Rs 500 will be added. It has also been uploaded on the official website which is ojee.nic.in.

"For Admission to B.Tech/B.Arch/B.Plan/Int. MSc and MBBS/BDS/BAMS/BHMS courses in Government and Private Colleges of Odisha, candidates have to appear and qualify in JEE (MAIN)-2023 / NEET (UG)-2023 conducted by National Testing Agency, Govt. of India)," the official notice reads.

Candidates must note that candidates who are not a resident of Odisha state are not eligible for admission in Government Colleges, but they are eligible for admission in Private Colleges as per Odisha Government rule.

OJEE 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have passed Class 12 exams from a recognized board can apply for undergraduate courses in Odisha. For lateral courses, the students must have completed their bachelor's or diploma courses, and the postgraduate candidates must have completed their graduation courses in relevant streams. The OJEE committee has released separate forms for different examinations. Form A is for integrated MBA and B Pharmacy, form B is for lateral entry to BTech(diploma and +3 Science pass out) or lateral entry to BPharma, form C is for MBA and MCA, form D is for MTech, MPharma, MArch, and M.Plan, and Form E is for combined courses like MBA, MCA, and PGAT.