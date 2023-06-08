OJEE 2023 Special Registration Window Closing Today, Here's How To Register

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board will close the special registration window for OJEE 2023 today, June 8. Aspirants can apply online at ojee.nic.in. The 2nd / Special OJEE for B.Tech., LE-Tech (Diploma), MBA, MCA, and B. Pharm will be conducted in the last week of June 2023 (26th June to 30th June 2023). The Entrance Examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode (one hour) for all the courses.

"Syllabus for B.Tech. course is the same as that for JEE MAIN 2023, while the syllabus for other courses is same as for OJEE 2023. Candidates, who have appeared and have ranked in JEE MAIN 2023 (for B.TECH) or OJEE - 2023 (for other courses), are not required to appear in the 2nd / Special OJEE. The results (ranks) of 2nd/ Special OJEE shall be used for admission to the vacant seats left over after 1st phase counseling," the official notice reads.

How to register for OJEE 2023