The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has announced an extension of the registration deadline for OJEE 2024. Candidates who have not yet applied for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) can now do so by visiting the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

According to the official notice released, the previous deadline for registration and final submission of online application forms for OJEE – 2024, which was set for March 15, 2024, has been extended until March 22, 2024, up to 11:59 PM. Additionally, the correction window will be open from March 23 to March 25, 2024.

How to apply for OJEE 2024

1. Visit the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

2. Click on the OJEE 2024 registration link available on the home page.

3. Register yourself and enter the login details.

4. Fill out the application form and make the payment of the application fee.

5. Submit the form and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the form for future reference.

The application fee for a single course is Rs. 1000, and for each additional course thereafter, an additional fee of Rs. 500 per course is applicable. Payment should be made through online mode.

The admit card or hall ticket for OJEE 2024 will be available for download on April 30, 2024. The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination is scheduled to take place from May 6 to May 10, 2024. This examination is conducted for admissions to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses such as B.Pharm, MCA, MSc (Computer Sc), MBA, Int. MBA, B.CAT, M.Tech, M.Arch, MPlan, M.Pharm, and Lateral Entry to B.Tech/B.Pharm courses in government and private universities and colleges in Odisha.