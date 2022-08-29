OJEE Admit Card 2022 For Special Exam Released, Check Steps To Download Hall Tickets

OJEE Admit Card 2022: The hall tickets for round two or special round of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE 2022 have been released on August 29, 2022. Registered candidates who will be taking the exam can now download the special OJEE admit card by visiting the official website of OJEE - ojee.nic.in. In order to download the OJEE admit card 2022 for special round, candidates need to enter their application number, date of birth, and captcha code. The OJEE round 2 special exams are scheduled to be held on September 3, 4, and 7, 2022. The special OJEE examination will be held in four different shifts—9 am to 10 am; 11:30 am to 12:30 pm; 2 pm to 3 pm; and 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

OJEE Admit Card 2022 for Special Exam: Here's how to download hall tickets

Step 1: To download the Special OJEE 2022 Admit Card, candidates need to visit the official website of OJEE - ojee.nic.in .

. Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that says, "Download admit card for 2nd or Special OJEE, 2022."

Step 3: Now, enter your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Automatically, a new window would open on the screen.

Step 5: The Special OJEE admit card 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Details mentioned on Odisha JEE Special Exam Admit Card

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Exam centre

Guidelines

About OJEE Exam

The OJEE round two entrance exam will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

The duration of the exam will be 1 hour (60 minutes).

Candidates are required to carry their admit cards to the examination hall. Otherwise, they will not be allowed entry into the examination hall.

Candidates should strictly adhere to the guidelines mentioned on the special OJEE admit card.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative