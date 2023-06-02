Last Updated:

OJEE Result 2023 Declared At Ojee.nic.in, Here's Direct Link To Download OJEE Rank Cards

OJEE Result 2023 has been declared at ojee.nic.in. See direct link and steps to check Odisha JEE results online. Full details about OJEE here.

Nandini Verma
OJEE Result 2023: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE 2023 result has been released today. The OJEE results was declared by the minister of the Skill Development and Technical Education Department, Pritiranjan Gharai, and principal secretary Usha Padhi (SDTE) at the conference hall of SCTE and VT (government ITI campus).  Registered candidates who took the exam can check their results on the official website. The result will be available for download on the list of websites mentioned below. 

Direct link to check OJEE Rank Cards 2023

OJEE Result 2023: List of official websites

  1. Odishajee.com
  2. ojee.nic.in

How to check OJEE 2023 result

  • Step 1: Registered candidates should go to any of the official websites mentioned above
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Download Rank card- OJEE 2023’
  • Step 3: Then in the next step, candidates will have to enter the application number and date of birth
  • Step 4: Post submitting the details, the result will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it and take its printout 

About OJEE

 OJEE 2023 was conducted on May 8, 9, 11, 12, and 15 for various diploma, bachelor’s, and master’s programs. All candidates were allotted different dates, timings, and venues as per the subjects chosen by them. Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) is a state-government centralized entrance exam held for admission of eligible candidates to various institutions in Odisha. Every year, OJEE is conducted by the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board (OJEEB) in a Computer-Based mode. 

