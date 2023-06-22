OJEE Special Exam Admit Card Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board has released the admit cards for OJEE 2023 special exam. Candidates who have registered for the Odisha JEE special exam can download their admit cards online. The OJEE admit cards are available on the official website- ojee.nic.in.

The special OJEE 2023 will be held on June 26, 27 and 29, 2023. The exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in four shifts per day- first shift from 9 am to 10 am, second shift from 11.30 am to 12.30 pm, third shift from 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm and fourth shift from 5 pm to 6 pm. The exam will be conducted for B.Tech., LE-Tech (Diploma), MBA, MCA, and B. Pharm courses.

How to download OJEE special exam admit card

Step 1: In order to apply, eligible candidates will have to go to the official OJEE website - ojee.nic.in.

Step 2: Then on the homepage, they should click on the link that reads, "2nd/Special OJEE Admit Card"

Step 3: Log in using your application number and date of birth

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take its printout.

"Syllabus for B.Tech. course is the same as that for JEE Main 2023, while the syllabus for other courses is the same as for OJEE 2023. Candidates, who have appeared and have ranked in JEE MAIN 2023 (for B.TECH) or OJEE - 2023 (for other courses), are not required to appear in the 2nd / Special OJEE. The results (ranks) of 2nd/ Special OJEE shall be used for admission to the vacant seats left over after 1st phase counselling," the official notice reads.