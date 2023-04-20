'Only TS EAMCET Marks Needed'! Telangana Scraps Weightage To Class 12 Marks For Admissions

Telangana government has scrapped the 25% weightage of intermediate or class 12 marks for admission to Telangana state engineering, medical and agriculture colleges. Earlier, the colleges used to give 75% weightage to TS EAMCET marks and 25% weightage to intermediate exam marks to finalise the merit list for admissions. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will no longer consider the class 12th marks for undergraduate admissions.

Weightage to Class 12th marks scrapped in Telangana

From the current year, 2023-24, candidates will be ranked solely on the basis of their marks in the Telangana State Engineering, Architecture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET). Previously, due to COVID-19, the state government had removed the weightage for class 12th marks for undergraduate admissions in 2020, 2021, and 2022 as well. However, now it has been scrapped completely.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) had sent proposals to the government seeking cancellation of the weightage for inter marks in EAMCET. The state government has agreed and taken the decision to permanently scrap the 25 percent weightage of intermediate marks for admissions to engineering, medical, and agriculture course in a state university.

It must be noted that today, April 20 is the last date to apply for TS EAMCET with a late fee of Rs 500. Aspirants can apply online at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The last date to submit EAMCET 2023 applications with a late fee of Rs 2,500 is April 25, 2023 (Tuesday). The last date to submit EAMCET 2023 applications with a late fee of Rs 5,000 is May 2, 2023 (Tuesday). TSCHE will conduct the TS EAMCET 2023 exam from May 12 to 14, 2023 and the Agriculture and Medicine entrance exam from May 10 to 11, 2023.