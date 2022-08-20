OPSC ASO 2022 Revised Schedule Released: Check Exam Dates, Official Notice & Key Details

OPSC ASO 2022: The revised exam schedule for the Assistant Section Officer (ASO) examination has been released by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC). According to the latest schedule, the OPSC ASO examination will be conducted on Saturday, August 27. Earlier, the examination was slated to be held on August 21, but it was postponed in the state due to heavy rains.

As per the schedule, the examination will be held in three sittings, from 9 am to 10: 30 am, from 11: 30 am to 1 pm, and from 2: 30 to 4: 30 pm. Around 4 lakh people are going to appear in the Assistant Section Officer examination that will be held for a total of 796 posts of Assistant Section Officer (ASO), of which 447 posts are for the Unreserved category, 109 for Scheduled Castes, 178 for Scheduled Tribes, and 62 posts for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC).

“It is for information of all concerned that in view of the dislocation caused by the severe flood in the State, the ASO written examination scheduled to be held on 21st August 2022 (Sunday) is hereby postponed until further order. The rescheduled date and time will be notified shortly,” the official notification from OPSC read.

OPSC ASO 2022: Here's how to check the new notification

Step 1: To check the OPSC ASO Exam 2022 Postponement Notice, candidates are required to visit the official website of the commission - opsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the link that says, "Written Examination Scheduled to be held on 21.08.2022 for Recruitment to the Posts of Asst. Section Officer (Advt. No. 26 of 2021-22) is postponed until further orders."

Step 3: Automatically, a detailed notification will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download and save the OPSC ASO Exam 2022 Postponement Notice for future reference.

NOTE: Keep visiting the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative